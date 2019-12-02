Jinger Duggar Gets A Special ‘Jingerbread’ Donut Named After Her For The Holiday Season

Jinger Duggar has partnered with an L.A. bakery.

Jinger Duggar is well on her way to becoming something of a social media influencer. Her latest venture is connected to the holiday season and is as sweet as can be. The Counting On star loves to share her new life in Los Angeles, California with her 1.2 million followers. Her delicious new post has fans excited for her after she revealed that she has a special flavor of donuts named after her.

Since living in Los Angeles, the Duggar daughter has discovered a special bakery in the area that she has grown to love. The bakery is called Fonuts and as seen on her Instagram, they look yummy. However, they are not your usual kind of donut. As explained by Jinger, they are all baked and gluten-free. She has just partnered with them for just a short time. They have just released their new flavor called Jingerbread, which is a holiday special for the month of December.

The Instagram photo shows Jinger with a whole box of Fonuts in front of her sitting on the kitchen counter. She has one in her hand, which appears to be the one named after her. Most of the sugary confections are covered in thick icing, including the one she is showing off. The mom of one is wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and has her blond highlighted hair worn down. You can tell that she is getting ready for Christmas as there is a holiday wreath hanging on the wall in the background.

Duggar fans weren’t the only ones drooling over the donuts. Little People, Big World‘s Audrey and Tori Roloff both commented on her timeline. Even sister-in-law Anna Duggar, who just delivered her baby girl last week, took the time to say something to Jinger.

Loading...

“Can @fonuts ship some of their Jingerbread doughnuts to Arkansas? Or do I need to come visit you this month?!?!” Josh Duggar’s wife asked.

Many of Jinger’s followers also wanted to know if they could have some shipped to them as well. While that is not likely, the reality star did encourage those who are in the L.A. area to stop by the bakery to try one and let her know how they liked it. The donut shop also posted the same photo of Jinger Duggar telling everyone that they have a new flavor named after the star of Counting On.

The Vuolos have been busy exploring many of the area’s best eating places in L.A., as well as a few of the sights along the way. On Saturday, Jinger Duggar was seen in a sweet snapshot with her daughter Felicity out and about doing some more exploring. It looked like they were having a fun weekend together.