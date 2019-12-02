Prince Andrew’s Victim Virginia Giuffre To Speak Out In BBC Interview On Monday

Virginia Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew, The Duke of York, of having sex with her when she was 17.

Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of raping her while she was an underaged teenager trapped in Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous child sex ring, is telling her story on BBC’s Panorama on Monday.

According to The Guardian, Panorama interviewed Giuffre last month as part of a sustained investigation into the Duke of York’s relationship with the late financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein had allegedly enlisted the now 35-year old woman in a racket of underage girls who he prostituted to members of the financial and political elite.

Panaroma has entitled their hour-long interview with Giuffre “The Prince and the Epstein Scandal” and has confirmed that it will broadcast the program on Monday.

Giuffre has gone on record to share details of her interactions with both Epstein and Prince Andrew. She claims that the American businessman trafficked her and forced her to have sex with the Duke of York. She describes her time as a victim of the sex trade to be a “really scary time” in her life and insists that Prince Andrew is deliberately obfuscating details of their encounter and that of the two of them, “only one… is telling the truth.”

Prince Andrew, in a botched interview with BBC Newsnight, categorically denied Giuffre’s allegations and told BBC’s Emily Maitlis that he had never met Giuffre and that he was at a pizza parlor with his daughter on the night of the alleged encounter.

“I’ve no recollection of ever meeting her. In fact, I’m convinced that I was never in Tramps with her. There are a number of things that are wrong with that story, one of which is that I don’t know where the bar is in Tramps. I don’t drink, I don’t think I’ve ever bought a drink in Tramps whenever I was there. On that particular day that we now understand is the date which is the 10th of March, I was at home, I was with the children and I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party.”

Photos later surfaced of Prince Andrew with his arm around Giuffre’s waist.

The BBC Newsnight interview has embroiled the royal family in a storm of scandal and negative press. Queen Elizabeth has asked that Prince Andrew step down from his royal duties, according to a report from The Inquisitr. The Duke of York went on to rescind his statements in his interview, where he flippantly extolled the virtues of his association with Epstein by explaining that his friendship with the financier was of great personal and political benefit to him.

Prince Andrew has also recused himself from his extensive charitable work and has retracted his not given any subsequent interviews.