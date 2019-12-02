Demi Rose Shows Off ‘Freckles’ And Plenty Of Cleavage In Flirty New Instagram Selfie

Instagram sensation Demi Rose Mawby put her famous cleavage on full display in her latest photo share. The British bombshell posed for a glam selfie meant to call attention to her gorgeous freckles, and offered fans an eyeful of her buxom curves in the process.

Reporting from Sri Panwa Phuket, where Demi stayed during her recent trip to Thailand, the stunning model posed in what was likely her hotel room, turning the camera to herself for a sideways selfie. Due to the angle of the shot, only fragments of the decor were captured in the background. However, the scene was typical for a hotel suite, with a white wooden door visible in the upper corner of the frame and a matching wooden rack with chrome bars completing the minimalist decor.

However, no one was looking at the furnishings, as all eyes were on Demi’s beautiful face and incredible curves. Clad in a skimpy attire, the English beauty posed against a simple white wall, showcasing her gorgeous features and simple yet sexy makeup. The 24-year-old hottie wore nothing but a tiny white bra, one elegantly ornate with a mesh overlay in a rich plum color. The minuscule item did very little to cover up her generous chest, exposing a great deal of cleavage.

The busty model nearly popped out of the itty-bitty garment, flashing a glimpse of sideboob from underneath her unruly curls. Her long, caramel-colored tresses fell down her shoulders and framed her decolletage area, further luring the gaze to her shapely bust.

Demi’s glam was equally eye-catching. The gorgeous model sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup. She showed off her perfectly contoured eyebrows, and highlighted her deep brown eyes with curly faux eyelashes that drew attention to her intense gaze. She also wore a touch of blush, which accentuated her freckles, and plumped up her luscious lips with a dab of clear lip gloss.

In classic Demi Rose style, the English beauty struck a coquettish pose, lifting up one arm to her head as she shot a sultry look at the camera. The flirty posture emphasized her sculpted shoulder and supple arms, while also teasing a hint of chiseled collar bone. Her chic bangs were swept across her forehead, further drawing attention to her hypnotic gaze. Demi captioned the photo with a two-heart emoji and reminded fans that the focus of the shot was on her face.

As expected, it didn’t take too long for Demi’s admirers to notice the flirty selfie. The pic racked up upward of 124,000 likes and 860-plus comments from her admirers.

“Your freckles are cute,” wrote one person, adding a hear-eyes emoji.

“Some gorgeous freckles they are!” agreed another Instagrammer.

“Beautiful doll,” read a third message, trailed by two heart-eyes emoji and a pair of heart emoji.

“Those eyes, those delicious, deep eyes,” remarked a fourth fan, clearly entranced with Demi’s seductive look.