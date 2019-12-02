Jenna Bush Hager Pays Tribute To Her Grandfather, George H.W. Bush

It's been a year since the passing of former President George H.W. Bush.

November 30 marked the one year anniversary of the passing of former President George H.W. Bush. President Bush passed away last year at the age of 94-years-old. In honor of the anniversary of his passion, Jenna Bush Hager paid tribute to her grandfather through a sweet Instagram post. The post included throwback photos of the times she and her twin sister Barbara spent with their beloved grandfather, according to Today.

Within the photo slideshow, Hager also included a touching photo of her and Barbara standing before their grandfather’s grave, their arms around one another. The family really came together at the time of President Bush’s death. Hager and her sister were quite close to President Bush and struggled a lot with his passing. Nevertheless, she is comforted by knowing he is with his wife, her grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush. Part of the reason President Bush’s passing was so difficult for the family was because the former first lady passed away only 7 months prior to her husband on April 17 of 2018. She was 92-years-old and the couple were married for a whopping 73 years in total.

In her caption, Hager recalled the lesson of humility she learned from her grandfather and the sweet relationship he had with her own daughters, Mila and Poppy. In fact, it was 6-year-old Mila who reminded Hager that President Bush is in a much better place, as much as they may miss him.

Loading...

“One year yesterday, we lost our Gamps. He is gone but he left behind a family that loves each other— we talked yesterday about how much we love him and each other. He showed us that serving with humility is the best way to serve and that living with kindness and generosity of spirit is the best way to live. We miss you Gampy, but as Mila said yesterday: don’t worry mama, he’s celebrating in heaven with Ganny.”

Although 2018 was a challenging year as Hager lost two grandparents, 2019 has been one of new blessings and opportunities. Upon the retirement of Kathie Lee Gifford, she joined Hoda Kotb as the new co-host of the fourth hour of the Today Show, which is now called Today with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. In addition she welcomed her third child with her husband Henry Hager this past August. The baby’s name is Hal and he is the first boy of the Bush grandchildren, as The Inquisitr previously reported.