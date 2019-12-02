Gwen Stefani Rocks A Metallic Micro Minidress, Fishnet Stockings, & Over-The-Knee Suede Boots: ‘Not Kidding’

Gwen Stefani stood at attention next to her red The Voice judging chair in the latest Instagram update from the show. The caption of the post said it all: “No, we’re not kidding.”

That caption addressed the eye-catching woman who sits behind a lectern on the big revolving chair to reign over the NBC reality show that judges previously undiscovered musical talent. Although Gwen often dresses even more provocatively than she did in the photo posted on Sunday, she did show up on the social media feed while wearing a very sexy micro mini dress made of futuristic metallic fabric in a style somewhat evocative of the 1960s.

The shiny gold frock with splashes of green and red had a lace-trimmed turtleneck and long sleeves, also trimmed with lace at the wrist and fashioned with giant shoulder pads in a nod to the fashion trend of the 1980s. The stunning star paired her spiffy dress, which was fitted to reveal Gwen’s enviable curves, with alluring fishnet stockings and kinky over-the-knee suede boots.

Gwen’s blond locks, which were parted on the side, had been styled into tight curls that gathered around her shoulders and trailed down her back. She wore one portion of her tresses pinned behind one ear, and, for a touch of bling, the “Hollaback Girl” singer rocked a dangling pair of earrings.

As the 50-year-old knockout looked directly into the camera for her social media shot, she exhibited a semi-smile, a knowing glance, and a face full of makeup. The latter included augmented and arched brows, thick black eyeliner on her upper lids and soft brown eyeliner on her lower lids, black mascara, contouring coverage, peachy blush, and pale pink lipstick.

Within an hour of being shared, The Voice‘s post showing Gwen at her television judging station earned nearly 9,000 likes and more than 100 comments from among the feed’s 1.7 million followers.

Many admirers were excited about how Gwen looked in the fresh update.

“OMG Gwen I love your outfit very nice job…… and your very pretty also…,” stated one fan.

.”Beautiful! Love the boots!” exclaimed a second admirer, who added a red heart emoji to the comment.

Meanwhile, some fans were not thrilled with the way the blond beauty was dressed in the recent Instagram post.

“Gwen needs a new stylist. She is beautiful and doesn’t need costuming,” insisted one naysayer.

Others didn’t mention Gwen at all. Instead, they talked about the show’s former judge and mentor, Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 frontman left the show this season after being on board since the inception of the NBC television program in 2011

“I STILL MISS ADAM,” stated another The Voice fan.