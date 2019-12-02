Alexina Graham Rocks A Pink Bra On Instagram

Alexina Graham shared a new lingerie pic a day ago on Instagram. She was seen posing in a light pink bra, and the photo was a close-up shot of her from the chest-up. The bra featured a lacy overlay with frayed edges throughout. The cup also had glittering tiny gems, which decorated her chest. The straps were light pink. The stunner was seen placing her hands on the sides of her face, while sticking out her tongue playfully. It almost appeared as though Alexina was caught mid-laugh for the shot, and she kept her eyes closed.

The model’s red hair fell down around her face in loose, luxurious waves. So much so, that the right side of her face was mostly obscured by her locks. Meanwhile, her dark eye makeup peeked through. She kept things simple with no visible accessories. She was seen indoors, with a fuzzy backdrop. There were lights along the top left of the frame, which was above a white doorway.

On the other hand, the stunner seemed to be glowing from light from outside, and her skin looked flawless. The photo was geotagged in New York. Plus, the other tags revealed that the photo was taken by celebrity photographer Zoey Grossman for Victoria’s Secret.

Fans flooded the comments section with their compliments for the redhead.

“I love the way Your nose krinkles. You are beautiful,” wrote an admirer.

“You spin my head right round right round @alexinagraham,” expressed a follower, seemingly referring to the Flo Rida song.

“Do you always look that beautiful in the morning??” asked a third Instagram user.

“When are you going to upload your next YouTube video,” wondered an admirer, who seemingly wants that over a new Instagram photo.

The model’s YouTube channel seems to be new, with the first post being uploaded a week ago. It was a short welcome video, where she wore a bright turquoise sweater. Alexina’s since shared a second video, which was a behind-the-scenes peek at a Victoria’s Secret swim photoshoot in Mexico.

In addition, it was just a couple of days ago when the bombshell shared another update of herself in lingerie. This time, she opted for an all-red look. The bra had frilly edges and two small ribbons on the straps. Meanwhile, the bottoms were lacy. The model was seen posing against a white wall with wainscoting, as she stood in a beam of sunlight. She glanced to her right, and tugged at her bottoms with her hand.