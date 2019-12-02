‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Wears Nothing But Daisy Dukes In New Racy Instagram Pic

Kiwi Playboy model Sarah Harris, who is popular on Instagram for her bikini pictures and buxom figure, took to her page on Sunday, December 1, 2019, and teased her 2.2 million fans with a topless snap.

In the racy pic, which was monochromatic in nature, Sarah could be seen wearing nothing but a pair of daisy dukes. To pose for the picture and to censor herself in line with Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity, the model turned her back toward the camera while she turned her face to her right side.

In the process, the model showed off her smooth, bare back as well as her well-toned derriere. Sarah inserted her hands in the pockets of her shorts while she also flashed major sideboob to titillate her legions of admirers.

Since the picture was black and white, it could not be ascertained whether the hottie applied any makeup or not. She wore her blonde tresses into soft, romantic waves and allowed them to cascade over her back and shoulders.

The picture was captured against the backdrop of a wall but Sarah did not mention in her caption as to where the snap was captured. She also decided not to use a geotag with her post so as not to disclose her location. Instead, she used the phrase “birthday wish” to replace the geotag.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she’s celebrating her birthday week, adding that she’s still a child and believes in week-long celebrations for birthdays. She also wrote that her big day will be in two days.

Within four hours of going live, the sultry snap racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 200 comments where fans not only wished her a happy birthday in advance but also praised her for her hot figure and beautiful looks.

“You have a very, very perfect body,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg, don’t worry. I won’t forget about your birthday, beautiful,” another one chimed in.

“So incredibly beautiful and sexy [heart-eyed emoji]. You’re hot as hell!” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wished the model a happy birthday and remarked on her incredible looks.

“Have an amazing birthday week. [ You are] too gorgeous for words!‬”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “absolute perfection” and “you’re the best,” to praise the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of Sarah’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support. These included Brazilian-American bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima and Mariam Rod, among others.