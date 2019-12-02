New Orleans Shooting Leaves 11 People Injured With 2 In Critical Condition

An unidentified gunman opened fire in the French Quarter early Sunday morning.

A suspected gunman opened fire in New Orleans’ popular French Quarter district this morning, leaving 11 people injured, two of whom are in critical condition.

According to People, the New Orleans Police Department received reports of a live shooting at 3:21 a.m. The authorities issued a statement detailing the timeline of events, reporting that officers arrived on the scene to several wounded and managed to apprehend a nearby suspect who is currently in police custody. No police officers were wounded.

Of the 11 shooting victims, ten were transported to local hospitals and medical facilities to receive treatment for injuries sustained during the attack. Two of the victims are reportedly in critical condition. One of the injured was able to obtain treatment after walking into a local hospital.

According to an ongoing report from Salon, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson held a press conference at 5 a.m. and confirmed that the officers who had responded to the scene were fortunately on duty at other nearby locations.

“The contingency that we had in place for the Bayou Classic coverage responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Canal. Our officers … were within feet when this incident occurred, but unfortunately there we so many people out there we were unable to determine who was firing these shots. What happened in our city overnight was a cowardly and senseless act that we cannot and will not tolerate. While this investigation is in the very beginning stages, one thing is certain – we will not stop until we identify and arrest those responsible.”

The authorities have not released the identities of the victims or the suspect in custody, and have not disclosed a motive for the rampage.

The individual in custody has not been charged, and the New Orleans Police Department has gone on record to state that they could not yet determine whether the suspect had a hand in the shooting earlier this morning.

Twitter was alight with discussion about the shootings, with some users tweeting their condolences, and others calling for more intensive legislation around firearm safety and gun reform.

My heart goes out to the victims and their families after the mass shoot in New Orleans. I was saddened to hear this was the second mass shootings in 4 years. When will #CommonSenseGunLaws be taken seriously by our current leadership. Lives need to be taken seriously not profits. — Jimmy Ausbrooks For Kentucky (@jimmy4congress) December 1, 2019

Sir @DavidWohl, while you were running your mouth about another country and not minding your business, 11 people were shot in a very busy U.S. city, New Orleans. We are at over 300 mass shootings this year, alone. So put a sock in it. https://t.co/K2MKN3lo2Y — Remi (@bladeniran) December 1, 2019

Loading...

The Mayor of New Orleans took to Twitter to ask anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

We urge anyone with info regarding the Canal Shooting to contact @NOPDnews Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300. Persons with info can call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP. A reward of up to $5k is available. pic.twitter.com/mBZ10bMB0I — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) December 1, 2019

This mass shooting is one of hundreds of similar incidents plaguing the United States. Salon reports that in 2019 alone, there have been 385 mass shootings. There is ongoing public demand for gun reform, but Democrats and Republicans in Congress have yet to reach a consensus. The Inquisitr reported that former president Bill Clinton appealed to President Donald Trump to consider gun control in the wake of the school shooting Santa Clarita, California last month.