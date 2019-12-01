Jen Selter Flaunts Figure In Bikini During Dramatic Beach Sunset

Jen Selter shared a couple of new Instagram photos with her fans, as she posed in a thong bikini at the beach. The shots were taken during a dramatic sunset, which meant that the model was mostly cast into shadow. Even so, it was still possible to make out her curvy figure, as she posed with her back angled towards the camera. The model propped out her right foot while holding her chest with her left hand, with her bare derriere on display. She looked straight ahead, and could be seen smiling widely.

The social media sensation wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders. She could be seen playing with her locks with her right hand.

In addition, a second photo showed Jen posing with her left shoulder facing the camera. She propped out her right foot again, and looked over at the camera with a smile on her face. Her eyes were closed, as the model played with her hair with her right hand. This angle seemingly emphasized her derriere the most.

The stunner stood at the beach, close to the ocean. There were waves coming in, and the stretch of sand she stood on was drenched. The sunset featured dark orange and yellow hues, while the top of the frame revealed blue sky. There were low-lying clouds, but the rest of the frame showed clear skies. Some of the ocean waters were illuminated in a yellow glow. Both pictures featured a simple composition with Jen in the front center.

Her geotag also revealed that she was in Los Angeles, California.

Fans left a ton of messages for Jen in the comments section.

“Wish I was there with you,” wrote a follower.

Others were more focused on the captions.

Loading...

“Great words Jen! The best for you in this end of the year/decade!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Let’s make 2020 the best yet,” wrote a fan.

“Working on me to be my best me all because of YOU,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

Plus, in mid-November, Jen shared another update where she was photographed at the beach. This time, she wore yoga pants, along with a cropped sweater. The pants were bright white with a visible seam in the back of her legs, while the sweater was a cream tone. It featured exaggerated stitching throughout, including on her shoulder and upper arms. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers, and crouched on the sandy beach, and glanced at the camera.