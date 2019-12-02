Top 5 Cyber Monday Deals On Amazon

It is time for Cyber Monday, and Amazon has plenty of attractive deals for shoppers anxious to tackle their holiday shopping from the comfort of home. The site claimed last year that Cyber Monday had been its most successful day of the entire year, and it looks as if they are aiming to top that for 2019.

Amazon often offers up great holiday shopping deals on numerous televisions, household basics, and technology gadgets, and this year is no exception.

As is often the case, a number of Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals will be tied to their own products. For example, those who are looking to snag deals on tech products connected to the Amazon brand, like Kindle, Fire, and Echo, there are plenty of options available.

Forbes notes that Amazon is taking a number of its Black Friday deals and transitioning them over into matching Cyber Monday deals. Given that, shoppers anxious for particular items will want to jump on them quickly so they can avoid any out-of-stock disappointments.

In addition to price drops that stay steady throughout Cyber Monday, Amazon also does a number of “Lightning Deals” throughout the holidays. These limited sale opportunities change by the hour and popular items with big savings tend to sell out quickly.

Mophie Wireless Charge Pad

CNN notes that the Mophie wireless charge pad is marked down from $54.60 to an impressive $19.99 for Cyber Monday. This Apple-optimized device works with all of the newest iPhone models, going as far back as the 8 and 8 Plus, as well as some Air Pods models.

Kindle Paperwhite

Many Amazon Kindle devices are showcased at special prices for Cyber Monday. For example, the waterproof version with plenty of storage and special advertising offers is normally priced at $129.99. Right now, shoppers can buy it for $84.99 and they receive a $5 ebook credit after the device is activated.

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot continues to be a hot commodity this holiday shopping season. Amazon has marked down multiple versions of the popular pressure cooker, and the WiFi 8-in-1 is a fabulous steal. Normally retailing for $149.95, it’s available for $89.99 right now.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Test

The company 23andMe traditionally offers great sale prices during the holidays and that is the case again for Cyber Monday on Amazon. The version that provides information on both ancestry and health information, the company’s most extensive test version, is currently marked down from $199.99 to just $99.99.

Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K 65-inch HDR Smart TV

This Vizio P-Series 65-inch television has a built-in Chromecast and offers hands-free voice control support via either Google Assistant or Alexa. In addition, customers can utilize Vizio WatchFree to access free television from more than 150 channels. Normally priced at $1,399.99, this unit can be purchased for $879 right now.