Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Booty In Tight Denim On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow got flirty in a new Instagram update, as she showed off her booty in light denim. The photo showed her posing with her back angled towards the camera, which left her derriere on full display. The pants were super tight and high-waisted, with a light wash. There were several rips down the front of her thighs. She paired the jeans with a white shirt that had small sleeves and a ruffle on the bottom. The model accessorized with a couple of Louis Vuitton pieces. This included a purse with a black strap that she slung over her right shoulder. Plus, she clipped a small, circular purse to the strap.

The stunner wore her hair slicked back into a bun, although small pieces of her hair could be seen blowing in the wind. She gave a sultry expression as she looked over her right shoulder and parted her lips. Her makeup included pink lipstick and shimmery eyeshadow, along with dark mascara. Her back tattoo peeked through a little, while her only visible accessory were stud earrings.

The backdrop was a glass building, as she stood in front of some low-lying steps. The photo was taken on a sunny day, with a small palm tree leaf casting a shadow on the right side of the frame. Her reflection could also be seen in the window next to a circular, cement column.

Fans rushed to the comments sections to leave tons of messages for the model, with some focusing on her captions.

“You don’t ever have to be Single!!” exclaimed a follower.

There were plenty of other people who seemed to want confirmation of her single status, although at this point, it doesn’t look like the model has anything more to add.

“The best thing to be faithful too,” joked an admirer.

“Shoutout to those jeans,” raved a fan.

“I want this weather in Cali so bad rn,” wrote a fourth Instagram user, who was seemingly more distracted by the sunshine than anything else.

Previously, the bombshell showed off her derriere in a different way, as she rocked a pink thong bikini. She was seen striking a sexy pose on all fours, as she arched her back to accentuate her booty. She wore long white socks with matching sneakers, which featured a pink Nike swoosh. Her other accessory was a pair of oversized sunglasses. She posed on a boat with a retro yellow boom box sitting on top. The photo appeared to have been taken on a cloudy day.