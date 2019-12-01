‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Progress For Franco, A Surprise For Nina, & Worries For Many In Port Charles

There is a dramatic week coming up on General Hospital. Spoilers tease that a possible car accident could rock the worlds of many people in Port Charles, but there are significant developments on the way with other storylines as well.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Franco will be forging forward with his decision to try to reclaim his former life. Last week, “Drew” met with Andre to discuss the upcoming procedure and he briefly talked with Elizabeth about the situation.

General Hospital spoilers detail that Liz will be surprised about something during Monday’s episode. While this could be related to Drew/Franco, it could also be connected to someone or something else.

Late in the week, viewers will see Franco finish something important, and it seems likely this is the procedure with Andre. However, fans may have to wait until the following week to see if it was successful.

The week of December 2 also brings a surprise for Nina. Life is certainly complicated for Nina these days, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that there’s more drama on the way.

Nina is luring Valentin closer to her, but she recently revealed to Jax she has every intention of exposing her fiance for orchestrating the Sasha fiasco. Whether something with all of that is the surprise that’s coming, or something else, isn’t known yet.

Now that Valentin knows why everyone wants Helena's portrait, he's determined to keep his inheritance where it is.

It may be that this surprise comes via Charlotte. Viewers know that Charlotte has interacted with Nikolas, without knowing who he really is.

However, Charlotte recently saw a photo of Nik on Lulu’s phone, and she’s sure to do something about this. She may confide in Nina, and it could be quite interesting for Nina to end up being the next person to know that Nik is actually alive and in Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers hint that emotions will be running high at Anna’s place in the days ahead. Hayden was pressured to leave town and she left Violet with Finn and Anna. According to Soap Central, this will spark complicated discussions for Finn and Violet, Finn and Anna, and seemingly Anna and Robert as well.

Kristina will pop up and she’ll be leaning on Sonny for support. That will likely be due to Alexis going missing as Julian and Neil scramble to find her. Kendra has Alexis, and they aren’t the only ones out on the dark roads of Port Charles heading into the new week.

Julian messed with Brad’s brakes, and soon, Brad and Lucas will be arguing in the car as they drive along in the dark. Fans feel pretty confident there’s a serious car accident on the way for these two, and everybody will be curious to see if they end up crossing paths with Kendra and Alexis.

Nelle gets a new roommate in the coming week, Peter seemingly considers skipping town, and Willow will be anxious to find out whether or not she’s pregnant. General Hospital spoilers detail that there are moments with Ned, Olivia, Monica, and even Epiphany on the way, and viewers will not want to miss a minute of the action ahead.