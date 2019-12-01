Evidence Of Donald Trump’s Impeachable Behavior Is ‘Overwhelming,’ Fox News Analyst Says

The evidence of Donald Trump’s impeachable behavior is “overwhelming,” says Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano.

The cable news network’s senior judicial analyst has been critical of President Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine, saying that his actions to press for an investigation of political rival Joe Biden constitute impeachable behavior. In an interview on The Reason Interview with Nick Gillespie, Napolitano said that he believes the impeachment hearings have uncovered enough evidence to lead to “three or four” articles of impeachment against Trump.

As Napolitano added, Trump hasn’t done much to defend himself against the charges.

“He hasn’t presented a defense and I don’t know if he plans to,” Napolitano said. “The evidence of his impeachable behavior at this point, in my view, is overwhelming.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler issued a written invitation for Trump to attend the upcoming impeachment hearings. After the House Intelligence Committee conducted public hearings that revealed evidence against Trump, the next phase will likely lead to the creation of actual articles of impeachment and eventually a vote from the full House of Representatives on whether to impeach Trump. As CNN reported, Nadler recently extended the deadline to the end of the week to confirm whether Trump will attend.

While Trump has insisted that he did nothing wrong in regard to Ukraine, arguing that he was only pressing for the country to root out political corruption, there is also mounting evidence that he withheld congressionally approved military aid in an effort to force Ukraine to announce an investigation of Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. In what critics have called acts of witness intimidation, Trump has also criticized many of those who testified during the public hearings.

Napolitano said there is evidence against Trump for bribery, election law violation, obstruction of justice and witness interference. But he also acknowledged that Senate Republicans are unlikely to vote to remove the president from office.

Fox’s Napolitano has also been critical of Republicans throughout the impeachment process. As The Inquisitr reported, he called them out for echoing Trump’s attacks on witnesses, rather than offering a defense of Trump himself or arguing that his actions do not warrant removal from office.

“The question is, does that behavior on part of the president constitute an impeachable offense?” Napolitano said. “The Republicans’ best objective would be to argue it doesn’t. Instead, their arguments are to smear the witnesses being interrogated in secret and to smear the process.”