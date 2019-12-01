Bella Thorne Soaks Up The Rays In A Silver Bikini On A Boat

In a throwback pic on Instagram Sunday, Bella Thorne posted a photo from Italy showing her rocking a silver bikini. The swimsuit sparkled in the light and featured a classic cut. She was also photographed at the edge of a boat with the backdrop including blue waters and a rocky shoreline.

The actress sat facing the camera and threw her head back for the shot. She was seen with her eyes closed as she soaked up the sun. Bella also propped up her left knee and held herself up with her left elbow.

Her many accessories were on full display, including silver necklaces of varying lengths. The longest one had a charm of a cross. Others were choker-style necklaces. She wore so many that much of the attention was drawn to her chest. In addition, Bella’s many earrings could be seen, along with a watch on her left wrist.

The stunner also wore her hair down, with some of it being brushed in front of her right shoulder. Her locks were dark at the top but had lighter highlights at the bottom. She also looked completely dry, suggesting she had yet to take a dip in the water.

The backdrop featured a rocky hill with green brush growing throughout. The water glowed in a couple of different hues, and a peek of bright blue sky could be seen in the corners of the frame. All in all, the picture seemed to capture everything that’s great about summer in a tropical paradise.

Fans seemed to love the new update and flooded the Comments section with compliments.

“HIT ME W THAT BOAT,” joked a follower.

“Come to Miami! Same weather here and you still can wear bikini and go for a swim,” suggested an admirer.

“Oh god, i don’t know, i love much bella or xmas? It’s a difficult question,” said a fan.

“I don’t know but I’m dying to listen to your debut album and see you on the big screen in 2020,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

And in mid-November, Bella posted another update that showed her rocking a black string bikini. She was seen posing aboard a boat again, except this time she stood up. The swimsuit featured white string, while the black fabric had a subtle, abstract design. The second and third photos showed her holding a green can in her right hand, and she appeared to be caught mid-dance.