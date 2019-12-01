Erica Fett Shows Off Major Skin By Leaving Her Shirt Unbuttoned In New Instagram Snapshot

Cosplay sensation and Instagram model Erica Fett took to her page on Sunday, December 1, and wowed her 2.3 million fans with a very revealing picture, one which left little to the imagination of the viewers.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a red-and-green checkered boyfriend shirt that she paired with a provocative red, lace underwear and a pair of white, knee-high socks.

To spice things up, Erica left her shirt unbuttoned to reveal that she was wearing no bra underneath it. As a result, she put her enviable cleavage and breasts on full display to titillate her fans.

Staying true to her signature style and flaunt her natural beauty, the model opted for minimal makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, nude-colored eyeshadow, and lip balm.

She wore her burgundy-dyed tresses down and opted for long, side-swept bangs to pull off a very youthful look.

The model sat on a wooden floor with her legs wide open. To censor her lady parts, however, she placed a Christmas gift in front of her legs. A Christmas tree and several other gifts could also be seen in the background.

The model tilted her head toward the left side, flashed her beautiful smile, held a strand of her hair in her hands, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

Erica decided not to use a geotag with her post, therefore, the exact location of her picture could not be ascertained. In the caption, she wished her legions of followers a happy December and wrote that she is unable to figure out how fast the year 2019 went by. She also offered her fans to visit her December photo gallery on her self-titled website.

Within an hour of going live, the snap amassed more than 20,000 likes and close to 300 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments, with some of them being quite explicit.

“[You are] just perfect! [heart-eyed emoji]. This pic brightened up a bad day,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

Loading...

“You would make a wonderful Christmas present. I would love to unwrap you,” another one flirtatiously wrote.

Meanwhile, a third follower remarked on the model’s incredible looks.

“Wow! l do not get tired of saying that you are very beautiful.”

Apart from her regular fans, some of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation. These included Diana Maux, Vicky Aisha, and Pandora Blue, among others.