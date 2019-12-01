Pauline Tantot Flaunts Booty In Thong & Pink Fuzzy Crop Top

Pauline Tantot shared a new Instagram update with her fans today, as she was seen posing in front of a white wall. She wore a black thong and fuzzy crop top. The top was long-sleeved and was more like a sweater, with a light pink band on the wrists and on the hem. The black thong, on the other hand, had a simple cut with straps that rested high on her hips.

The model wore her hair down in a middle part, and brushed her locks behind her shoulders. Her makeup included glossy pink lipstick and mascara, along with purple eyeshadow. Pauline also wore a little blush.

The first photo showed the stunner facing her right shoulder to the camera, as she propped out her right foot. This left her derriere on full display, as she placed her right hand on her upper thigh. She gave a sultry pout for the shot.

Plus, a second image showed Pauline posing while facing the camera straight-on. She parted her lips and tilted her head slightly to the right. Her tiny waist and curvy hips were emphasized in this picture.

Behind her were multiple wall hangings, which included a heart-shaped neon sign that read “Grl Power.” The words were lit up for the photo. The sign was placed above two posters, one which featured a graphic of a girl. The image repeated itself three times in a collage. The room was dimly lit, which gave the images the feeling of film photography.

Fans left tons of compliments in the comments section for the bombshell. This included some that focused on the captions.

“But I love you lmao,” wrote a follower.

“This grl has power over me. As long as you upload photos like this of yourself we won’t mind if you don’t need us!” exclaimed a fan.

Others sent messages about her good looks.

“How can somebody have such a perfect body,” gushed an admirer.

“You’re perfect. I feel bad now,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, Pauline shared another photo where she put her derriere on display. The photo from late December showed her wearing a pair of bottoms that she tugged to make into a thong, which she paired with a t-shirt. The shirt was black and baggy, and featured a Harley Davidson logo. Pauline was seen bathed in a purple glow, as she faced her back to the camera and placed her hands on the sides of her booty.