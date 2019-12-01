Violet Summers Puts Her Bare Derriere On Full Display In New Bikini Snapshot

American model Violet Summers, who is well-known to her 2.6 million fans for pushing the boundaries of Instagram‘s policy on nudity, took to her page on Sunday, December 1, and shared a hot booty picture to titillate her fans.

In the picture, the 20-year-old model could be seen rocking a barely-there string bikini that struggled to contain her assets. To pose for the picture, Violet turned her back toward the camera and stood on an outdoor staircase to soak up the sun. She turned her head to the left to show her face and kept one of her hands on the railing for support.

The racy ensemble allowed Violet to put her pert derriere, sexy legs, her smooth back and a glimpse of sideboob on full display. The move sent temperatures through the roof as some of her fans poured their hearts out in the comments section by using very explicit terms. The remaining ones expressed their admiration for the model’s body in a more subtle fashion.

Staying true to her signature style, Violet wore little to no makeup and loosely tied her brunette tresses. Finally, she slightly puckered her lips and looked toward the floor to pull off a very sexy look.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Phoenix, Arizona, however, the model did not specify the exact location. In the caption, she wished her legions of admirers a happy December and asked her fans to finish the month strong. She also urged her fans to visit the link in her bio to learn about her plans for the rest of the month.

Within seven hours of going live, the sexy picture garnered more than 57,000 likes and over 900 comments which shows that the model is quite popular on Instagram and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

“Have you been working out? You look more muscular (in a good way),” one of her fans shared his observation.

“Wow!! You are more than perfect,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

“So gorgeous! You are spectacular and amazingly beautiful!” a third fan gushed over the model’s beauty.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that Violet is the epitome of perfection.

“So beautiful as always. You are the definition of perfection and beauty. Hope you’re doing good and having a great day.”

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Violet’s fellow models and Instagram influencers. These included, but are not limited to, Vicky Aisha, Ana Lorde, and Rudy Bundini.