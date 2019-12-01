AEW News: Legend Reveals Why He Left WWE To Join AEW

Dustin Rhodes recently spoke to Sportskeeda about his career in wrestling, and he opened up about his time in WWE and his current role in All Elite Wrestling.

One of the talking points that came up was why Rhodes left WWE for AEW. According the superstar formerly known as Goldust, he had another plan in mind before he joined his brother, Cody, in the upstart promotion.

“It was time for me to go. It had been such a long, storied career with the Goldust character and, do you know, I really thought that I was going to retire — and then I got pulled in and my passion got reignited when I wrestled my brother, and we had the match of the last decade, probably, if not the last two decades.”

The brothers put on a five-star match against each other at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which has been hailed as one of the best matches in recent years across the board. Rhodes has found a new lease of life in the squared circle since then, and he appears to be enjoying his wrestling.

At the time of this writing, he’s engaged in a feud with Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction. He was recently on the receiving end of an attack by Jake Hager, suggesting that the pair will have a match in the coming weeks.

However, Rhodes also revealed that his main role in AEW is to work with the superstars of now and the future. His current duties involve working as a backstage producer and as a coach for the women’s division. The superstar revealed that he helps superstars with their promos, many of whom are new to mainstream television exposure.

It is just a matter of time before each one of the #InnerCircle falls. I will be there to make it happen. @AEWrestling @jennifersterger pic.twitter.com/IKSQKq7gkU — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) December 1, 2019

Rhodes was also asked about who he thinks will be the breakout wrestling star of the future. While he believes that AEW is full of promising talent, he thinks MJF will go far because he is “something special on the mic.”

Outside of wrestling, Rhodes has been enjoying a second career as an actor. During the interview, he noted the parallels between wrestling and starring in movies, revealing that his time as a sports entertainer has made the transition easy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rhodes has stated that he’d like to open an AEW wrestling school and run it. He revealed that a permanent training facility is some way off, but if the company continues to grow, it’s within the realm of possibility.