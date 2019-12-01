YouTuber Jason Nash Talks About What Being In The Vlog Squad Is Actually Like

Jason Nash talks about what it's really like being a key member of David Dobrik's infamous Vlog Squad.

Jason Nash has become a millionaire off YouTube, boasting 2.4 million subscribers. But before he met fellow YouTube sensation David Dobrik and became one of the platform’s elite, he was an assistant for Saturday Night Live, answering phones and struggling to make ends meet with dreams of being a stand up comedian. Nash is opening up about how he got to this point and what life is really like being a part of Dobrik’s infamous Vlog Squad, according to Insider.

Dobrik stumbled upon Nash in a comedy club and quickly recognized the potential hilarity he could bring to his popular four minute and 20 second vlogs. Before long, Nash became Dobrik’s right hand man, frequently performing with him in his videos in various stunts, pranks, and comedy bits alongside the rest of Dobrik’s clan of actors, musicians, and friends that make up the Vlog Squad. As The Inquisitr previously reported, these videos have skyrocketed to success, earning Dobrik a People’s Choice Award.

At first glance, Nash’s life appears to be pretty glamorous. He gets to meet big name celebrities and has people coming up to him and asking for his autograph. However, he admits that while he’s grateful for his success, it’s not without its setbacks.

Nash is divorced and is the father to two children, Charley and Wyatt. Because of his frequent traveling, he can’t always spend as much time with them as he may want.

“My main problem in life is just balancing my work and my kids. When I’m working I want to see my kids, and when I’m with my kids, you feel like you’re missing out on something. But to see that that’s every parent’s problem — that’s really therapeutic for me. Any relationship is a balance and on camera, it’s hard,” he said.

Nash plays a variety of different roles for YouTube skits on both Dobrik’s channel and his own. From Dog the Bounty Hunter to Dobrik’s assistant, Natalie, it may seem as if he’s constantly inspired and engaged. Nevertheless, the constant production of content can be exhausting, and there are times he has certainly felt burned out.

Loading...

“It’s great being a YouTuber, but then you burn out too. You kind of run out of ideas… Literally today, I have to make a video for my channel, and I don’t have one idea in my head. Not one.”

Luckily for him, he’s surrounded by a variety of diverse personalities that don’t let things stay boring for very long.

“We all have each other’s back. We’re really blessed in that regard in that we all help each other,” he said of the Vlog Squad.