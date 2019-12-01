Jennifer Lopez Takes The Casual Approach To Flying By Wearing Ripped Jeans & A Fuzzy, Tiger Print Jacket

Jennifer Lopez is never shy about what she wears, whether that be a cleavage-bearing strapless gown or a teeny tiny bikini. The 50-year-old style icon is always up for picking out the right ensemble for any particular moment. That was evident on Sunday as JLo sat in an airplane seat that is commonly part of her jet setting ways.

While taking her spot next to a window, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker may have chosen what she considers her casual look, but she definitely still looked glamorous. This was so even though her faded jeans with the cuffs rolled up were ripped in various places. In fact, that aspect of Jennifer’s ensemble was probably chosen with an eye toward a certain fashion trend.

In any case, apart from the jeans, JLo’s outfit was chic. For starters, she was accompanied by a black, diamond-quilted Chanel bag that is probably vintage and that sells for about $5,000, as seen on Fashionfile. The fashionista, who was all bundled up, also rocked a heavy white, cable knit sweater paired with a long fuzzy jacket featuring a tiger print and large gold buttons.

To accessorize, Jennifer went for a simple pair of gold hoop earrings and a massive diamond ring that is probably her engagement ring from beau Alex Rodriguez.

JLo’s hair was pulled back into a high ponytail, leaving her pretty face full of makeup to be highlighted. As seen in profile, Jennifer rocked arched and enhanced brows, a bit of smoky shadow, black mascara and liner, natural lips and expert contouring.

The expression on the star’s face seemed to indicate a bit of impatience. She held a phone in her hand in the social media update she shared with her 106 million Instagram followers as she waited to deplane in New York.

Within less than an hour of being uploaded, the multi-talented airline passenger’s post earned 637,934 likes and 5,367 comments. Many simply added emoji such as fire, sunbursts, red hearts, cherries, and clapping hands, while others wrote in the comments section about their feelings regarding JLo’s most recent update.

“Gotta give her props she stay dressing,” remarked one fan, who was apparently talking about Jennifer’s carefully chosen attire.

“Luxury reach,” said a second admirer, who added a blond-haired girl emoji to the comment.

“I love you. you inspire me,” stated a third follower, who added two sparkling pink heart emoji.

“You don’t age,” commented a fourth fan, who added a mind-blown emoji while speaking directly to Jennifer.