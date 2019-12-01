Eriana Blanco Flashes Major Underboob In Latest Instagram Share

Instagram model Eriana Blanco, who is famous on the photo-sharing website for her famous assets, took to her page on December 1, 2019, and wowed her fans with a hot bikini pic.

In the snap, the 38-year-old model could be seen rocking a revealing, dark-gray bikini that allowed her to flaunt major underboob. The outfit sent temperatures soaring.

The hottie also flaunted her taut stomach and incredible abs, as well as her enviable thighs and slender waist.

To ramp up the glamour, the model opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a nude shade of glossy lipstick that allowed Eriana to accentuate her plump lips, along with a tinge of coral blush. As for her eye makeup, the model opted for a smoky-eye look and used gray eyeshadow, eye liner, and lots of mascara.

In terms of her accessories, Eriana decided to go with a dainty silver pendant to keep it simple, yet sexy. Finally, she wore her long, highlighted tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her left shoulder and bosom.

To pose for the picture, the stunner sat on her bed, and slightly tilted her head. She looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere near Miami Beach, Florida, however, the model did not specify the exact location in her post.

In the caption, Eriana wrote that she felt cute when she clicked the picture, but she warned her fans that she might delete it later. She also asked her fans to rate the picture from “1 to 10,” something that she does quite often. The hottie also informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the Hot Miami Styles brand.

Within four hours of going live, the picture has garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 750 comments, which shows that Eriana is, indeed, quite popular on the photo-sharing website, and all of her pictures gain significant traction.

“Damn Eriana, you are so fine!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Don’t delete this picture! I will need it in the bathroom later,” another explicitly revealed his intention.

Meanwhile, a third fan praised the model for her beauty and also requested her not to delete the snap.

“You look mega hot. You’ve got that special look that oozes total beauty. You are what beauty is all about, darling. Don’t delete the photo as you’re absolutely gorgeous,” they wrote.

The picture was also liked by many of the Miami native’s fellow models and influencers, including Vicky Aisha, Lynnie Marie, Gayana Rubin, and Mariza, among others.