Arnold Schwarzenegger Says Environmental Change Goes Beyond Donald Trump & Should Be A Worldwide Conversation

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke to Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday and talked about climate change and environmental issues. In particular, Schwarzenegger said that such problems are much bigger than Donald Trump, who once described climate change as a “hoax.”

Schwarzenegger spoke about World War Zero, a climate activism coalition that he belongs to — along with other big names like John Kerry, Bill Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jimmy Carter — that seeks to increase awareness of climate change and environmental issues, Newsweek reports.

When Todd asked Schwarzenegger if he tried to press Trump to come around on his environmental policies, the former California governor said that the issue is more than “just one person,” adding that the goal should be to “convince the whole world.”

According to Schwarzenegger, one of the ways he believes the worldwide conversation can be achieved is by shifting the language that is commonly used to address climate change and other pressing environmental issues.

“I think the way to convince the whole world is by not just always talking about ‘climate change,’ which doesn’t really mean that much to people.”

Schwarzenegger claims that a narrower focus on pollution has galvanized some conservatives to get on board with finding solutions. He added that pollution is the biggest threat facing the planet at the moment, and thus, climate activism should focus on it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger calls out President Trump on climate change: "The United States did not drop out of the Paris agreement. Donald Trump got Donald Trump out of the Paris agreement." pic.twitter.com/K4tnOUdHM0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017

As The Inquisitr previously reported, The World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) Gas Bulletin just revealed that average concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) hit the highest recorded levels in human history in 2018. Greenhouse gases such as CO2 trap heat and are believed by many researchers to be a significant contributor to climate change. Pep Canadell, a climate scientist with Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and executive director of the Global Carbon Project, claims that the only way to reduce CO2 emissions and thus curb its effects on the environment is to ensure that their emission from industrial sources, fossil fuel combustion, and agriculture activities are nearly eliminated.

Per HuffPost, Kerry spoke to The New York Times about World War Zero and shed light on the plans of the coalition, which he says will begin holding meetings across the globe starting in the new year.

“We’re going to try to reach millions of people, Americans and people in other parts of the world, in order to mobilize an army of people who are going to demand action now on climate change sufficient to meet the challenge,” Kerry said.