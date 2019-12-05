Jennifer Aniston Reads About Herself In Funny Photo That Captures The Star In Three Different Poses

Jennifer Aniston turned up three times in the same Instagram update on Thursday. As the Friends alum posed for a picture, she held up the current issue of People magazine for which she was featured on both the front and the back covers.

As the real live Jennifer peered up over the top of the popular publication, she appeared on the front of the magazine along with a tag line that read, “The year I learned to do anything.” The story about the enduring actress was subtitled, “I’m so excited for the unknown.”

The featured photo showed a close-up snap of Jennifer’s pretty face. She wore her slightly wavy tresses parted down the middle as her famous locks cascaded down past her shoulders and out of sight. That was because of the way the image had been cropped for its revered place on one of several covers People distributed to honor the nation’s most amazing women.

Along with Jennifer, the other females honored by the magazine were Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lopez — “who all revealed how 2019 was a pivotal year for them,” according to People.

Meanwhile, on the back cover of her version of the current week’s issue, the Apple TV’s The Morning Show star showed up in a full-length shot. In an ad for Aveeno, Jen rocked a plain white T-shirt and jean shorts while perching on a high stool with her shapely legs and muscular thighs featured as she casually appeared in bare feet. The 50-year-old’s light-colored hair looked as if it was being blown by a wind machine as she smiled wide for the money shot.

As for how Jen looked in the actual picture of her as she held the magazine?

She looked ravishing in an edgy black frock sporting a large slit around the front of her tiny waist, and fashioned together with a golden ring above one hip. Her hair was parted slightly on the side as her voluminous tresses stood high on her head. Her nails rocked a deep red manicure, seen as she grabbed the publication that was the reason for her social media update.

Jennifer, who just joined Instagram in October after years of shirking social media, shared this fun-loving image with her 21.3 million followers. After less than half an hour of being shared, more than 1 million followers liked the update and more than 6,500 commented on the image.

“This right here is an excellent photo,” said one Jennifer Aniston fan.

“You’re so gorgeous, I swear you’re immortal,” stated another admirer, who added a red heart emoji.

“THANK YOU FOR EXISTING @jenniferaniston,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“WE’RE ALL SO PROUD OF YOU!!” remarked a fourth fan, who added a sneezing face and red heart face emoji.