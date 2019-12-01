WWE Rumors: Major Update On Plans For Seth Rollins Heel Turn

On last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Seth Rollins put the entire red brand roster on blast and showcased the characteristics of a heel. However, while all the signs point toward Rollins being a bad guy going forward, WWE might have other plans in mind.

According to Sportskeeda‘s Tom Colohue, word backstage is that WWE plans to use him as a tweener who oscillates between roles depending on which superstar he’s feuding with at the time.

“That we may see Seth be a heel in one feud, and a face in another feud, much like Roman Reigns has been. Like he was a heel against AJ Styles and then he was a face against Seth Rollins for a brief time and back after he beat Triple H at WrestleMania 32. So I wouldn’t call it a full-fledged heel turn but there are certainly a lot of heel elements and Seth himself is definitely playing up to it including with the way he has been challenging CM Punk.”

Rollins hasn’t been popular among the WWE Universe in recent months, so continuing to work as a face doesn’t make sense. However, WWE has shown in the past that some superstars, such as Reigns and John Cena, can occupy a unique middle ground as they polarize audiences.

Rollins is set to feud with Kevin Owens, which might be the reason why he’s showing heel traits at the moment. Owens became a babyface earlier this year, and the company looks set to push him as a top superstar on Monday Night Raw.

Rollins’ future role remains unclear at the time of this writing, but it has also been rumored that a full-fledged heel turn is on the horizon. As reported by The Inquisitr, the superstar reportedly requested to be turned heel based on his recent reactions from the WWE Universe and wrestling community at large.

Loading...

Rollins’ online antics and outspoken behavior are the main reasons why fans have turned on him. Earlier this year, he got into a heated Twitter exchange with Will Ospreay over who the best wrestler between them is. In the end, Rollins ended up bragging about having more money.

He also called All Elite Wrestling “the minor leagues,” which prompted criticism from WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. According to the legendary commentator, Rollins doesn’t draw money and his girlfriend, Becky Lynch, is a bigger star.

CM Punk also criticized Rollins by advising him to delete his Twitter account on an episode of WWE Backstage. This has led to speculation that they’re building up to a WrestleMania match.