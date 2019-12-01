2019 NCAA Rankings: Final AP Top 25 & Coaches Regular Season Polls Pave Way To Playoffs

Who is on top of the polls at the end of the 2019 regular season?

The final week of the 2019 NCAA college football regular season was a wild one, and it included a few upsets which caused some poll drops. While there is still a lot of football left to be played, the final Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 Polls for the regular season are very telling. While the top four remained the same, there was a great deal of movement behind them as teams keep hopes alive for a College Football Playoff selection.

Ever since the CFP became a reality years ago, some don’t believe that the weekly polls hold a lot of weight or merit. Since the CFP teams are chosen by a committee, there is plenty that goes into the rankings, but where teams land in the Top 25 can go a really long way in determining their placement.

Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers finished with a perfect 12-0 regular-season record by destroying Texas A&M 50-7 in their regular-season finale. Ohio State and Clemson also stayed perfect behind them to keep the first, second, and third teams exactly the same in this week’s polls.

After those three teams, the one-loss Georgia Bulldogs are still in fourth place and set up for a showdown with top-ranked LSU in the SEC Championship on Saturday. From there, a lot is going to be said for how the final CFP rankings stand and who earns one of the four playoff spots.

The Associated Press released its official Top 25 Poll on Sunday afternoon, which shows how things stand at the end of the 2019 regular season.

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Utah Oklahoma Florida Baylor Alabama Wisconsin Auburn Penn State Oregon Notre Dame Minnesota Memphis Michigan Iowa Boise State Appalachian State Cincinnati Virginia Navy USC Air Force

Utah is up to number five and could very well find themselves in a playoff game, but that all depends on how the championship games go. The Utes will face the 14th-ranked Oregon Ducks on Friday and need a victory to even be considered for a CFP spot.

Clemson will battle Virginia and Ohio State will take on 12th-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday for their title games.

The final Coaches Top 25 Poll results of the 2019 regular season were also released by USA Today.

LSU Ohio State Clemson Georgia Utah Oklahoma Florida Baylor Alabama Wisconsin Penn State Auburn Oregon Notre Dame Minnesota Memphis Boise State Michigan Iowa Appalachian State Cincinnati Virginia Navy USC Air Force

Another set of College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening, but they aren’t the end-all word for the playoffs. Championship Weekend is still to come and it will determine who ends up getting into one of the two playoff games and fighting for the two spots in the National Championship.