2019 NCAA Rankings: Final AP Top 25 & Coaches Regular Season Polls Pave Way To Playoffs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers reacts after scoring a toucdown during a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Baton Rouge
Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Football

The final week of the 2019 NCAA college football regular season was a wild one, and it included a few upsets which caused some poll drops. While there is still a lot of football left to be played, the final Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 Polls for the regular season are very telling. While the top four remained the same, there was a great deal of movement behind them as teams keep hopes alive for a College Football Playoff selection.

Ever since the CFP became a reality years ago, some don’t believe that the weekly polls hold a lot of weight or merit. Since the CFP teams are chosen by a committee, there is plenty that goes into the rankings, but where teams land in the Top 25 can go a really long way in determining their placement.

Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers finished with a perfect 12-0 regular-season record by destroying Texas A&M 50-7 in their regular-season finale. Ohio State and Clemson also stayed perfect behind them to keep the first, second, and third teams exactly the same in this week’s polls.

After those three teams, the one-loss Georgia Bulldogs are still in fourth place and set up for a showdown with top-ranked LSU in the SEC Championship on Saturday. From there, a lot is going to be said for how the final CFP rankings stand and who earns one of the four playoff spots.

The Associated Press released its official Top 25 Poll on Sunday afternoon, which shows how things stand at the end of the 2019 regular season.

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Utah
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Florida
  8. Baylor
  9. Alabama
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Auburn
  12. Penn State
  13. Oregon
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Minnesota
  16. Memphis
  17. Michigan
  18. Iowa
  19. Boise State
  20. Appalachian State
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Virginia
  23. Navy
  24. USC
  25. Air Force

Utah is up to number five and could very well find themselves in a playoff game, but that all depends on how the championship games go. The Utes will face the 14th-ranked Oregon Ducks on Friday and need a victory to even be considered for a CFP spot.

Clemson will battle Virginia and Ohio State will take on 12th-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday for their title games.

The final Coaches Top 25 Poll results of the 2019 regular season were also released by USA Today.

  1. LSU
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Georgia
  5. Utah
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Florida
  8. Baylor
  9. Alabama
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Penn State
  12. Auburn
  13. Oregon
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Minnesota
  16. Memphis
  17. Boise State
  18. Michigan
  19. Iowa
  20. Appalachian State
  21. Cincinnati
  22. Virginia
  23. Navy
  24. USC
  25. Air Force

Another set of College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening, but they aren’t the end-all word for the playoffs. Championship Weekend is still to come and it will determine who ends up getting into one of the two playoff games and fighting for the two spots in the National Championship.