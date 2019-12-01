Elizabeth Hurley Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms In Stunning Snapshot: ‘Spoil Someone’

Elizabeth Hurley's fans can't get enough of her bikini photos.

Elizabeth Hurley is encouraging her fans to celebrate the season of giving by buying bikinis for their loved ones. On Sunday, she used the Instagram page for her beachwear line to show off her beach-ready body in a pretty white-and-pink two-piece. The British bombshell was promoting an ongoing Black Friday swimwear sale.

The star often uses her own famous figure to model her bikinis, which is something that fans of the confident 54-year-old English rose love about her. In her latest swimsuit snapshot, Elizabeth is pictured rocking a white string bikini that features a feminine, pink paisley print pattern. The triangle top has an eye-catching gold ring embellishment in the center of the bust, which draws even more attention to Elizabeth’s flawless decolletage and voluptuous, shapely cleavage.

Her bikini bottoms are a classic hip-hugger style that sit down low on her slender hips. The Austin Powers star is drawing the eye to their daringly low design by posing with one thumb hooked in the bottoms’ waistband, and she’s using the digit to ever so slightly tug them down.

Elizabeth’s bathing suit does an excellent job of showcasing her enviable figure, including her taut, toned stomach and sculpted thighs. She’s also wearing a peach-colored beach shirt over her bikini, but the breezy garment is completely unbuttoned.

The actress is wearing her long, thick hair parted down the center. Her golden brown tresses have been styled in soft waves that cascade over her shoulders. Elizabeth’s glamorous makeup look includes black eyeliner on her top and bottom lash lines and a pale peachy lip that matches her beach shirt.

In the caption of her post, Elizabeth Hurley encouraged her followers to “spoil someone” by taking advantage of the Black Friday sale that’s still going on over on the website for her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She revealed that the “Kashmir Bikini” that she’s pictured wearing is currently on sale for 40 percent off. However, many of her fans were more excited about her bikini photo than the discount.

“Elizabeth Hurley.. only the most beautiful, sexiest woman on the planet,” wrote one fan in response to her Instagram snapshot.

Loading...

“You spoil us all with your beauty! Thanks,” another grateful admirer remarked.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” a third fan commented. “Still rocking that smoking hot bikini.”

Elizabeth Hurley has been hard at work promoting her swimwear line on social media as the holiday shopping season begins. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she kicked off the season of giving on Thanksgiving Day by gifting her fans with a photo of herself rocking a black bathing suit.