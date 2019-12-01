‘Star Wars’ Actor Billy Dee Williams Comes Out As Gender Fluid At Age 82

Yes, there are gender fluid people even in a galaxy far, far away.

Billy Dee Williams has come a long way in his career and life, as one of the key names in the Star Wars franchise continues to act into his 80s. He’s always surprising people with the things that he can do, and now with the things he’s revealing about himself. In a recent interview, the man who played Lando Calrissian revealed that he lives his life identifying as gender fluid.

It is a term that has not only become heard more often lately, but it has also been gaining in popularity. To identify as “gender fluid,” it simply means that a person does not actually identify themselves as having a fixed gender of either male or female.

Williams recently sat down for an interview with Esquire where he discussed his career, his life, Star Wars, and who he is as a person. While talking to the publication, he wanted to point out who he is and how he lives his life, by not containing himself to being masculine or feminine.

“And you see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine. I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

That’s not who he necessarily chooses to be, but it’s how he lives his life, in confident style and security.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

After revealing that he was gender fluid, Esquire brought up that Donald Glover spoke of gender fluidity back in 2018. It happened to be, ironically enough, when Glover was taking on the role of a young Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and that made Williams light up.

“Really? That kid is brilliant – just look at those videos.”

The videos that Billy Dee Williams is referencing is “This Is America” from Childish Gambino, who is Glover’s on-stage musical persona.

On December 20, Star Wars: Episode IX– The Rise of Skywalker will hit theaters and end the original run of films in the franchise. It is truly the end of an era, including 40 years of storytelling that will bring it all together and ultimately come forth with a conclusion.

In that movie, Billy Dee Williams will reprise his role of Lando Calrissian, which sent fans into a frenzy when he was first seen in the trailers. For decades, the actor has been beloved by millions around the world for who he is, and he’s never been afraid to show it. Now, at 82, it’s obvious that he’s always comfortable being himself or herself, and he’s going to make sure the world knows it.