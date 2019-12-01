Bombshell Ana Cheri Sizzles In Revealing Black Lingerie And Beret Hat In Sexy Bedroom Snap

Ana Cheri left her fans stunned this week when she shared a sizzling new Instagram photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The upload was shared to the former Playboy playmate’s page on Sunday, and was an instant hit with her 12.5 million followers. In the shot, the 33-year-old stood on top of her bed and leaned up against the wall, which had a beautiful painting hanging on it. She ran her fingers through her long, brunette tresses as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze while rocking a revealing ensemble from Fashion Nova that left very little to the imagination.

In the caption of Ana’s new Instagram upload, she explained to her audience that the online retailer was gearing up for its “biggest sale of the year” for Cyber Monday tomorrow. Shoppers could enjoy discounts of up to 90% off of their entire purchase with the use of a special code, which she also shared in the caption.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the Instagram model herself, who looked absolutely incredible in a set of skimpy lingerie that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

Ana looked smoking hot in the black lace bustier top that did way more showing than covering up. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight thanks to its low-cut design and push-up style. A lace-up detail fell right in the middle of the sexy garment, tying it together in a dainty bow right in the middle of her chest to draw even more attention to her busty display.

The bodice of Ana’s bustier also boasted a sheer fabric paneling and cropped style that exposed her flat midsection and abs — two of the many results of the babe’s intense fitness regimen that she often touts on social media.

On her lower half, the Instagram model upped the ante of her ensemble by wearing nothing more than a cheeky black thong. The itty-bitty undergarment featured a daringly high-cut design that left Ana’s curves and toned thighs almost completely bare. This made for a seriously NSFW display, though her millions of fans hardly seemed bothered by the showing of skin. It also had a thin, string waistband that was pulled up high on her hips, furthermore accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Ana completed her look with a pair of sheer black thigh-high socks, which were connected to her bustier with two garter straps. She wore a black beret hat to cover up the top of her dark tresses, and rocked a simple makeup look that allowed her striking features to shine.

It wasn’t long before Ana’s fans began heaping praise on her latest social media upload. As of this writing, the steamy snap has earned over 86,000 likes within just two hours of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds had already flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning as always,” one person wrote.

Another said that Ana had “beautiful legs.”

“Lookin like a snack,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Ana has flaunted her flawless figure on social media. An upload shared to her feed earlier this month saw her rocking another lingerie look that boasted a revealing, strappy design that was even more risque than her look from today. That ensemble also proved popular with her fans, who have awarded it more than 350,000 likes.