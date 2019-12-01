WWE News: Former Champion Reveals Why He’s Rejoining Company

Chris Jericho was joined by his former tag team partner, Lance Storm, on the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho. On the episode, the pair discussed Storm’s new career as a producer for WWE, and what motivated him to close the doors on his Storm Wrestling Academy up in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

As quoted by Cultaholic, Storm cited the physicality of training wrestlers as the main reason for closing his school. In regards to his new career path, however, he believes that now is the right time for him to dedicate more of his time to WWE’s schedule demands.

“I’m 50 years old now so I’m looking at the finish line of my career, but it was a case of a lot of different factors. My body has been getting more sore or tired and because I’m so hands-on. Like I still have matches with every student. I’ve been questioning how much longer I can do it. With my kids now being adults, my oldest daughter lives on her own now and my youngest is 19, the need for me to stay home full time isn’t as much.”

Prior to joining WWE as a producer, Storm put out feelers to other promotions to see if they’d be interested in his services. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former Intercontinental Champion had a stint with Impact Wrestling earlier this year, but the role was a short-term gig to give him a crash course in producing.

Storm announced that he was returning to WWE earlier this month. While his in-ring days are over, the 50-year-old will bring a wealth of experience to his new position that will help the current crop of superstars make progress in the company.

All good things must come to an end, but the #SWA family will live on in this industry. #Wrestling #TinyFeet pic.twitter.com/qbn1a85vTq — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 29, 2019

Storm will also get to work with some of his former students when he returns to WWE. Tyler Breeze, Oney Lorcan and Peyton Royce are all graduates of the Storm Wrestling Academy, as is former WWE superstar Tenille Dashwood, who competed as Emma when she was still with the company.

Much like training wrestlers, producing will allow Storm to give back to the industry. During the Talk Is Jericho interview, he discussed how rewarding it is for him when superstars are receptive to his advice. Furthermore, as a former WWE superstar, he already has an understanding of how WWE operates.

Storm is the latest former WWE star to be given a producer role, and he will join the likes of Billy Kidman, Shawn Daivari, Gregory Helms and Jeff Jarrett.