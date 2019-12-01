Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Flaunts Fit Figure & Shares Encouraging Message In Latest Instagram Update

The fitness model looked incredible in her sports bra and skintight leggings.

On Sunday, fitness model Kelsey Wells shared a sizzling snap and an encouraging message with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, the founder of the PWR programs struck a powerful pose, with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. Kelsey gazed directly into the camera, smiling flirtatiously. A mirrored wall can be seen in the background of the dimly lit room.

The 29-year-old sizzled in a high-cut, red sports bra and a pair of hot pink leggings. The figure-hugging workout gear put her washboard abs and sculpted arms on full display. She also wore black-and-purple weight lifting gloves and an Apple watch with a black band.

For the photo, the brunette beauty slicked back her long hair in a high ponytail. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, including winged eyeliner, peach blush, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, Kelsey stated that her followers should allow themselves to go on a journey of self-acceptance. She also assured that loving oneself is not self-centered.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 27,000 likes. Many of Kelsey’s followers also noted that they resonated with her inspirational message.

“So true. I find myself talking in this negative self talk rut… I’m trying to make a conscious effort to stop! So important,” wrote a commenter.

“I kinda hit a low this past couple of weeks that made me question my [self-worth]. Thanks for the reminder,” said a different follower, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“You are absolutely right. There are times you have to have the positive self-talk not pride or ego talk,” added another fan.

“I have been better about accepting compliments and just saying thank you! The hardest part for me to work [on] is being gentle with myself and not self critical. Hope you have a happy thanksgiving. You look beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Kelsey graciously replied to some of the comments.

The Instagram influencer has a habit of uploading motivating posts on Instagram. Recently, she posted a photo, in which she wore a lavender sports bra and dusty pink leggings, that left little to the imagination. Kelsey confided in the caption that she believes positive thinking is an active choice. That post has been liked over 27,000 times since it was shared.