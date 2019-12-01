Cosplay Models Jessica Nigri & Meg Turney Get Nude In Steamy Hot Tub Shoot

Cosplay model Jessica Nigri served up a particularly racy Instagram update on Saturday.

The “Queen of Cosplay” shared a new snap from her recent Japanese adventure, one that showed her enjoying the comforts of a traditional onsen bath. The 30-year-old took off all of her clothes to pose for the steamy photo and drove fans into an absolute meltdown with her killer curves. Joining her was pal and fellow cosplay model Meg Turney — who tagged along on the trip to Japan in a quest to explore the “gorgeous country” and see the majestic Mount Fuji, as she detailed on Instagram.

The two beauties left nothing to the imagination in the torrid shot. Both ladies were completely nude and put their peachy posteriors on full display as they turned their backs to the camera to admire the splendid sights. The models sat side-by-side on the edge of a hot tub, looking into the distance at the foggy scenery unfolding in the background. Meg had one arm wrapped around Jessica’s waist, while the blond bombshell held her hand on her friend’s shoulder. Her golden tresses were twirled into a messy updo that made her look even more provocative. Meanwhile, Meg’s pink locks were pulled into a high ponytail, falling down her back in a cascade of loose waves.

Locked in a tender hug, the gorgeous models were staring at the horizon with one hand raised to their foreheads, trying to catch a glimpse of the mist-engulfed Mount Fuji. While their faces were hidden, the view from the back was certainly gripping. The models showed off their hourglass figures, baring it all for the camera as they flaunted their respective curvy backsides and tiny waistlines. Sitting to the left, Jessica pressed her naked hip against the tub’s wooden railing, calling further attention to her voluptuous curves.

“I’ve never wanted to be a wooden guardrail until now,” one fan commented on the sizzling photo.

“This will break the internet. Too hot,” chimed in another Instagrammer, adding a pair of two-hearts emoji.

The crystal clear turquoise water made the onsen bath look particularly inviting. A yellow lantern completed the decor, adding a touch of color to the wooden outdoor bathhouse. A lavish Japanese garden stretched to the right, setting the frame ablaze with the vibrant colors of its fiery red foliage. Small patches of greenery were visible amid the yellow-toned vegetation.

“Spending time in Japan with this spicy bb has been SO GOOD,” Jessica wrote in the photo caption. “I haven’t laughed this hard in so long,” she continued, adding a pair of sparkling-heart emoji.

The head-turning photo was also shared to Meg’s Instagram page.

“Onsen time is better with two,” she captioned the pic, followed by a sparkling-heart emoji.

Needless to say, the scorching pic sent quite a few pulses racing among Jessica’s legion of fans. The sizzling update garnered upward of 285,000 likes and 1,700-plus comments from her adoring admirers. Jessica enticed fans to a game of “I spy” in the comments section, and many were more than happy to oblige.

“I spy… Two absolute queens,” wrote one person.

“Did you hear that? That was my heart exploding,” penned another fan, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

Jessica and Meg frequently team up for incredible photo shoots and showcase their jaw-dropping cosplay on Instagram. The two models recently treated fans to a captivating rendition of Ciri and Triss Merigold from The Witcher fantasy franchise, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.