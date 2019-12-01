Brunette Bombshell Niece Waidhofer Exposes Perky Derriere In Revealing Red Lingerie

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Saturday, model Niece Waidhofer uploaded yet another provocative post for her 1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the photo, the 29-year-old posed seductively on her bed. She laid on her stomach and gazed into the camera, smiling flirtatiously. A long, gray Furby, with a tartan-patterned stomach, can be seen in the background.

The Texas native flaunted her fabulous figure in a red strappy bra and a pair of matching thong underwear. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Niece’s ample cleavage and perky derriere were put on full display. She accessorized the sultry look with red knee-high socks.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks into a half-ponytail with a red, satin ribbon. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the model quipped that she purchased the Furby while under the influence of alcohol. She also revealed that she believed the kitschy plush may be “cursed.”

Many of Niece’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Gorgeous, sooooo incredibly GORGEOUS and extremely SEXY. Absolutely beautiful eyes and smile, simply SPECTACULAR,” gushed a passionate fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Seriously at a loss for words here couldn’t dream of someone more perfect,” chimed in a different devotee.

Some followers also noted they agreed with Niece’s assertion that her Furby was not trustworthy.

“I can’t not be haunted by that furby [sic]… it’s truly disturbing. That being said, that look you have there is definitely one of the most adorable things in the world,” wrote one commenter.

“Your red hair ribbon is adorable. Also that furby [sic] will murder you in your sleep,” added another Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 65,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Niece is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. In fact, the social media star has a habit of sharing sizzling snaps on Instagram. Last month, she posted a picture of herself, wherein she wore a figure-hugging, white mini dress, as she stood in a shower. That post has been liked over 59,000 times since it was uploaded.