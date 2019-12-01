Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Stuns In Cropped Tee And Black Underwear

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore had her followers fawning over a stunning snap of her incredible physique.

In the snap, Tarsha perched on what appeared to be a leather bench near the foot of her bed. She rested one hand on the bed as she stared straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. Tarsha’s outfit was simple yet super sexy. She rocked a black t-shirt that covered up her cleavage, but she opted to knot the shirt at her ribs to show off a few inches of her toned stomach. The shirt had a simple pink design on it and a crew neck.

Tarsha paired the top with some high-cut black underwear. The bottoms stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs and drawing attention to her hourglass physique. She tucked one bronzed leg underneath her thigh while the other hung down off the edge of the bench. Her belly button ring was also visible thanks to the ensemble she rocked in the snap.

A few glimpses at Tarsha’s space were visible in the shot, including a black dresser behind her and a few pairs of shoes to the right of it. What was visible of the space was decorated in neutral tones of gray, black, and white. Tarsha’s brunette locks were down in a casual straight style, with some major volume at the roots.

Tarsha kept her makeup simple as well, opting for long lashes, glossy pink lips, and neutral eye makeup that accentuated her brown eyes. Her skin looked flawless in the snap, which she clarified in the geotag was taken in Gold Coast, Queensland.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 23,200 likes within just 17 hours. In the caption of the post, Tarsha filled her followers in on a sale that was happening with a brand she’s mentioned in her Instagram posts before.

Many of her fans shared their thoughts on the look in the comments section, and showered the stunner from Australia with praise.

“You are such a doll,” one fan said.

“So beautiful you make my heart go boom,” another fan said, followed by a string of heart emoji.

Another follower commented “you’re a complete beautiful angel.”

One fan simply said “you are a dream.”

Tarsha has been loving the chic simplicity of all-black outfits lately. Just yesterday, she shared a snap of herself in black lace lingerie, and the day before, she rocked a smoking hot black lace dress. The dress clung to every inch of Tarsha’s voluptuous physique, and the unique neckline of the dress showed off her ample assets to perfection.