‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Her Two Rules For Having A Threesome With Her Husband

Braunwyn Windham-Burke surprised some watchers when she revealed on the Real Housewives of Orange County that she and her husband Sean occasionally have threesomes. Now, the reality star is sharing the two rules that they must absolutely follow in order to make their sex life work.

According to an exclusive interview with TooFab,the couple will only entertain involving attractive people in their bed – and no men allowed. Sean added that it’s all about chemistry and “if it’s right, it’s right.”

Apparently, co-star Tamra Judge cleared the attractiveness hurdle as she and Braunwyn shared a make-out session during an episode of the show this season. Unfortunately – or fortunately – for Tamra, Braunwyn’s second rule is that you can never have a threesome with a close friend.

The couple hasn’t always had the arrangement that they do now. Braunwyn revealed that she had cheated on her husband once over a decade ago when they were having a difficult time. She claims that he was seeing another woman and she was living in a separate house with the children as they worked things out.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couples’ kids learned about the infidelity when it hit the news, and Braunwyn says that her daughter called her up from college to ask about the situation. Apparently, she believed that the cheating was recent and Braunwyn was forced to clarify that it took place about 12 years ago.

Eventually, the couple reunited, but for Sean’s 35th birthday, they decided to expand their relationship.

“Things had been happening. We were at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego for his 35th birthday. We rented out every bottom room. We had friends from everywhere and like everyone lost their damn minds,” she said. “I’ve been with him a long time, everything we’ve done, we’ve done together. So it was sort of like, that would be fun.”

She says that the first time was kind of like a birthday gift for her husband and it expanded from there.

“It started as a joke and then became every monumental birthday, this will be your gift,” she continued. “That’s not a hard and fast rule. But Sean is crazy and you’ve met Sean, he doesn’t seem crazy at all. He’s super nice and buttoned up, but he’s super wild too.”

Braunwyn is rapidly gaining a reputation for her willingness to speak about any topic on the show, but she says that her kids are well aware of the things she has talked about because she tries to give them a heads up before things hit the air.