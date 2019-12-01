‘One Piece’ Episode 912 Features Clash Between Jack And Shutenmaru

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “The Strongest Man in the World! Shutenmaru, the Thief Brigade Chief!,” featured the intense battle between Beast Pirates All-Star Jack the Drought and the leader of the Thief Brigade in the Land of Wano, Shutenmaru. Jack met Shutenmaru while searching for Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Hearts Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law at Okobore Town.

In One Piece Episode 912, Shutenmaru was seen stealing the fresh foods and drinks Luffy gifted to the people of Okobore Town. Shutenmaru and his subordinates were a group of thieves that roam around the Land of Wano and take valuables from the citizens and even to the people affiliated to Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Based on the tone of their conversation, it seems like Shutenmaru and Jack knew each other well.

Jack revealed that it wasn’t the first time he and the Beast Pirates engaged in a fight with Shutenmaru. Jack said that Shutenmaru would already be dead by now if not for Emperor Kaido. Instead of killing him, Emperor Kaido wants to break his spirit and make him one of his underlings.

However, whenever Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates urge him to become their allies, Shutenmaru always refuses. When Jack asked him the same question in their latest encounter, Shutenmaru gave a similar response and followed up with a powerful slash against the enemy. The fight between Jack and Shutenmaru was intense, and both of them suffered serious injuries.

One Piece Episode 912 revealed Shutenmaru’s connection with the late Lord Kozuki Oden. After revealing one of their biggest secrets to their allies, Kinemon said that they are currently looking for the remaining members of the Nine Red Scabbards. Kinemon mentioned Shutenmaru as one of their comrades. Shutenmaru’s real name is Ashura Doji and he is one of the strongest samurais in the Land of Wano.

Oden and Shutenmaru fought once where the latter won and successfully conquered Kuri. After suffering a massive defeat, Shutenmaru decided to become the subordinate of Oden. When Oden died, Shutenmaru returned from being a bandit and started causing troubles in the Land of Wano again.

Since the death of his master, Shutenmaru said that he’s looking for a way to die. However, Shutenmaru claimed that he would never let one of Emperor Kaido’s subordinate to take his life. Shutenmaru managed to regain his courage to fight and landed a critical blow against Jack. However, the fight was stopped after Emperor Kaido appeared in the sky in his dragon form.