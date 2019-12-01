Chanel West Coast Stuns In A Pale Pink Jumpsuit At The Airport

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast gave her 3.3 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her world when she shared a snap of herself at the airport, all dressed up and ready to hop on a plane.

Chanel wore a pale pink jumpsuit that looked casual and comfortable, yet emphasized her curves. The ensemble had a slight v-neckline that kept her cleavage covered up and short sleeves that came nearly to her elbows. The sleeves had a bit of volume to them and made Chanel’s arms look slim and delicate. The jumpsuit had a drawstring waist that accentuated her hourglass physique and a loose fit in the legs.

She showed off her style by adding a few accessories to the jumpsuit. Though she was indoors at an airport, Chanel had on a pair of sunglasses. She also added some large silver hoop earrings and rocked white tennis shoes on her feet. The bombshell leaned on a Louis Vuitton bag as she posed for the camera with one arm resting on the handle of her bag and the other hand on her waist. Her long locks tumbled down in soft curls, and she pulled some of her hair away from her face in a half-up style. She served up some major attitude in the pose, with her lips slightly parted and her head tilted to the side.

The jumpsuit she wore in the picture was from online retailer Fashion Nova. She made sure to tag the brand in both the caption and the photo itself, and filled her followers in on the fact that the post was an advertisement for the popular company.

Her followers loved the sassy snap, and the post received over 49,600 likes within 16 hours. Many of her followers shared their thoughts on the look in the comments section.

“Making that airport 10x more beautiful!!!!!” one follower said, paying Chanel a compliment.

“Love it and love this outfit!” another follower said, adding a few praise hand emoji to her comment.

One fan stated, “you look really cute and sexy and beautiful.”

Several of her followers seemed to feel that the jumpsuit had a bit of a hospital vibe, as though she was wearing a chic pair of scrubs.

“Lookin like you just got off your 12hr shift #nursechanel,” one follower said.

The rapper, who many know from her appearances on the MTV show Ridiculousness, is always mixing things up with new looks on her Instagram page. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a snap of herself in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a neon pink tank for a street style shoot with a whole crew.