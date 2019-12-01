‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Sheer White Lingerie

Kara Del Toro gave her Instagram followers something to talk about this weekend when she shared a sizzling new snap to her feed that proved hard to ignore.

The post was shared on Saturday, November 30, and was an instant hit with the 25-year-old’s 1.2 million followers. In the photo, the Maxim bombshell stood in a doorway that led outdoors, staring down the camera with a sultry gaze. In one hand, Kara held a bottle of Bali Body’s tanning lotion, while the other was covered with a black applicator mitt, which she rested on her upper thigh.

The beauty appeared to have already put the self-tanner to use, as she boasted a deep, allover tan in the steamy snap, a bronzed color she showed off by sporting a seriously skimpy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

Kara looked smoking hot as she showcased her glow in a sexy, coordinated set of white lingerie that did way more showing than covering up. The ensemble included a slinky bra made of a sheer lace material that left very little to the imagination. She teased her followers by letting one of its shoulder straps fall far down her arm, exposing even more cleavage than what was already in eyesight thanks to the item’s low cut.

The piece also featured underwire cups and a push-up style that enhanced the busty display, and wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate Kara’s slender frame.

On her lower half, the social media sensation rocked a pair of matching panties that upped the ante of her look even further. The slinky number covered only what was necessary, and featured a high-cut design that left her toned legs and killer curves almost completely bare. It also featured a curved waistband with a flirty, lace trim that was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her flat stomach and chiseled abs.

Kara added a bit of bling to the racy look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and wore a dainty pendant necklace around her neck. She had her light brown tresses pulled back and wore a minimal makeup look that allowed her striking features to shine.

Kara’s fans were quick to shower her new Instagram upload with love. After 20 hours on the social media platform, the skin-baring snap has earned more than 32,000 likes. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the beauty’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You’ve blessed my feed today,” one person wrote.

Another called Kara “one stunning creature.”

“Your beauty is exquisite,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kara has shown some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw the babe sporting a daringly low-cut pink dress that gave fans an eyeful of cleavage. They hardly seemed to mind the NSFW showing of skin, however, instead awarding the photo over 21,000 likes.