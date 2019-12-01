Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Troll Who Mocked Her For Having A ‘Chef And Nannies’

Chrissy Teigen has gained followers from across the spectrum for her ability to keep it real, despite having an insanely glamorous life. So when she shared a Thanksgiving tribute to her nanny, chef, and assistant, most of her followers appreciated her kind message – except for one person, who attempted to troll the model and cookbook author. But the quick-witted mother of two wasn’t having it, and she clapped back with the type of clever comeback that has made her famous.

On the day after Thanksgiving, Teigen posted that she was grateful for the people around her who help make her life sane.

“Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional,” she wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

One individual thought they would call out Teigen for the post and slam her for having a staff.

“AKA ‘thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies,'” the person wrote.

The 33-year-old Sports Illustrated model wasn’t fazed.

“Literally just said that but you sure got me,” she clapped back.

Both Teigen and her husband John Legend are famous not only for their crafts, but also for their social media presence. Teigen has over 12 million followers that she interacts with on a daily basis. Unlike some celebrities who are afraid to offend sponsors or fans, Teigen has regularly said what is on her mind – and sometimes put her foot in her mouth.

But she says that she won’t post anything on her social media feeds that would make her children unhappy.

“I try not to post anything on social media that would embarrass my kids too badly,” she said. “Luna’s so grossed out by people kissing in movies, so anything lovey-dovey with Mom and Dad would embarrass her.”

There have been times, she says, when she has considered whether or not to post things about her children on social media, but she ultimately decided that because she is such an open person, she wants to share every aspect of her life, including motherhood.

“I know a lot of people who make the conscious decision to blur out their kids’ faces,” Teigen said. “I worry, What must they think of me? They must think I’m insane.”

As a result, she is often blasted by trolls who question her parenting skills. As The Inquisitr previously reported, in July, she posted a video of her son Miles falling down as he tries to walk. People called her out for putting her child in danger for letting him walk on a slick floor.

She responded that she has to block 20-30 people every time she posts something about her kids.

“So many dummies. Is someone forcing you at gunpoint to be annoying,” she wrote.