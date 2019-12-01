‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Draya Michele Shows Off Her Assets In Hot Pink Curve-Hugging Dress

Basketball Wives LA alum, Draya Michele is showing off her bombshell hip-to-waist ratio in the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the photos, the mother-of-two is rocking a curve-hugging hot pink dress that features a cut-out at the neckline. The bright stretchy fabric of the dress is dotted with shiny, silver sequins that sparkle a little in the photos.

In the first of the two-image series, Draya is pictured from behind which gives her fans a great view of the shape of her derriere. She’s wearing her thick, black hair down in loose waves that fall past her waist. The former reality TV star is standing with her hands on her hips with her weight shifted onto one leg which draws even more attention to her lower body.

The second photo is more candid and appears to have been taken while Draya was preparing for a photo shoot. In it, you see her adjusting her earring while wearing the pink dress. The image also reveals the glamorous makeup look she wore that day.

As Draya’s caption notes, her ensemble is one of the pieces from her collaboration with trendy fashion retailer, Superdown. It’s called “Icing On The Cake” and retails for $82. The design is part of her first collection with the company. She has had two collection releases in total, thus far.

The post has accumulated over 50,000 likes and 360 comments since it was posted. In those comments, fans raved over the photos Draya shared.

“Incredible breathtaking curves and beauty,” one person wrote.

“You are so freaking beautiful and amazingly outstanding woman,” another Instagram user added.

“Most beautiful woman in the world,” a third commenter gushed.

“You’re so underrated,” a fourth fan wrote. “I love you.”

Some of the other comments included marriage proposals, more generic descriptions of her beauty, and lots of emoji.

The dress seems to be a favorite of Draya’s since this isn’t the first time that she’s worn it in photos on her Instagram page. In a post created on October 24, she’s wearing the eye-catching ensemble as she heads to a party. Draya accessorized the look with a silver geometric purse and nude high heels. She wore her hair up on this occasion but left a curled tendril out at the front which elegantly framed her face. The photo series has garnered over 200,000 likes since it was posted and more than 1,300 Instagram users have commented on it.