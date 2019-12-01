Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Nearly Pops Out Of Skintight Romper With Plunging Neckline

Instagram sensation Abby Dowse put her curves on display in a sexy lace romper that cold hardly contain her assets.

The update was a selfie. Abby was standing in a room beside a glass door. A black chair and small table decorated with a vase of flowers were behind her.

The beauty’s stunning, skintight romper showed off her fabulous figure. The main feature of the ensemble was an plunging neckline that went all the way down to Abby’s waist. It looked as if it could hardly contain her ample chest. In fact, it looked like one wrong move, and she might just pop out of it. Part of the blond bombshell’s flat abs peeked out from the low-cut neckline.

The romper also featured a wide lace trim on the bottoms on the legs, giving the number a feminine look. The lace drew the eye to Abby’s long, toned legs. The outfit clung to her curves, putting her hourglass shape on display as she struck a pose for the camera.

Abby accessorized the outfit with a pair of stiletto sandals that laced up her calves. She donned a small, black purse with a gold strap over her shoulder. She added bit of bling with bracelets, dainty necklaces and hoop earrings.

The beauty’s makeup look natural and included dark brows and a nude lip. Her hair had a deep part and was tossed over one shoulder for the photo.

Abby looked like she was ready to drop the phone in her purse and walk out of the door.

In the caption, the beauty said she was ready to enjoy some wine.

Her fans were certainly enjoying the look.

“Could you possibly get any hotter!?” asked one fan.

“The Most Gorgeous Woman on Instagram,” a second admirer wrote.

“I would die to see you in this outfit on a street,” quipped a third follower.

“What a beautiful outfit But it’s the gorgeous perfect woman wearing it that makes it so beautiful,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Abby seems to know what her 1.6 million followers like to see — which appears to be lots of skin. That seems to work out for them because the beauty doesn’t mind flaunting her curves on social media. She recently gave her fans an eyeful of her voluptuous chest when she modeled a pink bra. The stunner likes to keep her fans guessing as to what she will model next, but they can always count on her snaps being sexy.