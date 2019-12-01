Donny Osmond Thrills Fans With Throwback That Shows Him Singing On Top Of A Giant Turkey At Macy’s Parade

The singer stole the show at the 1981 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a dangerous stunt.

Donny Osmond took Instagram fans back 38 years as he shared a memory from one of his most iconic performances. The 61-year-old singer shared an amazing throwback of his performance at the 55th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1981. The photo showed the former teen idol standing atop the parade’s iconic giant turkey as he belted out a famous Broadway tune.

The black and white photo features Donny doing quite the balancing act as he moves down the parade route in New York City on the moving turkey. The Osmond brother, who is all bundled up in an oversized suede and sherpa coat, is surrounded by several other balloons, including a Pilgrim and the Post cereal character Linus the Lionhearted, as he performs at the annual Turkey Day parade when he was in his early 20s nearly 40 years ago.

In the caption to his post, Donny noted that it is hard to sing while balancing on top of a giant moving turkey. He also asked his fans if they remember that day.

“I remember, was just talking about this to friends,” one fan wrote in the comments section to the post.

“Favorite childhood Thanksgiving memory. Reliving it now!” another added.

“Remember it well, ” a third fan wrote. “You were giving your regards to Broadway up there…thanks for the memories.”

A few fans asked Donny if he got “danger pay” that day.

“That looks so dangerous! What a great memory though! Happy Thanksgiving giving,” another fan wrote.

Fans may recall that Donny Osmond’s 1981 performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade came just one month before the young singer made his Broadway debut in George M. Cohan’s Little Johnny Jones. At the parade, Donny performed a song from the show, “Give My Regards To Broadway.”

Donny Osmond has been thrilling his Instagram fans with blasts from his past. Last month he shared a throwback of his sweet duet with Nancy Sinatra from the 1971 TV special Movin’ With Nancy On Stage. But his Turkey Day tune appears to be a fan favorite.

Donny Osmond’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance was part of a star-studded day back in the day. A New York Times recap of the parade reveals that the “Puppy Love” singer was part of a performance lineup that included singer and dancer Ann Miller, comedian Phyllis Diller, and CHiPS star Erik Estrada. Balloons in the parade included Kermit the Frog, Smokey the Bear and the annual appearance by Peanuts’ Snoopy, who had a large bandage on one of his inflated legs as a result of a mishap the previous year.