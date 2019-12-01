Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Figure In Tiny Bikini On California Beach

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination on Sunday.

The beauty’s latest update consisted of three photos that showed her posing on a beach dotted with palm trees and condos behind her. The pictures captured her entire body as she stood in shallow water with clear skies above.

Kelly’s bright blue bikini top did little to contain her voluptuous chest as it squeezed her breasts and flashed a bit of underboob. The bottoms were equally skimpy, riding low on her hips. She looked like she had just come from a enjoying a nice swim as her damp skin glowed in the outside light.

Two snaps showed Kelly from the front. One photo captured the model as she was taking a step toward the camera. She held her wet hair in one hand as she had a serious look on her face.

The second picture showed the model standing with her legs spread slightly as she stood in the sand with waves rolling over her feet. With her hair in her hands over her head, she struck a pose while looking at the camera. Both shots showed off the model’s hourglass shape, chiseled abs and long lean legs.

The third picture showed the brunette bombshell from behind. She looked over her shoulder at the camera as she stood on her toes striking a pose. The shot gave her fans a nice look at her perky booty and her shapely arms and back.

Kelly looked to be wearing little, if any, makeup, and the only accessory she wore was a bracelet on one arm.

In the caption, the beauty indicated that she was somewhere in California.

Her fans raved over how fantastic her body looked in the photos.

“Wow!! Absolutely incredible body!!” one follower wrote.

“Damn girl that body,” said a second admirer.

“Stunning at Every Angle!!!” commented a third fan.

“Breaking hearts one Instagram post at a time,” joked a fourth follower.

The model has been sharing plenty of photos that showcase her enviable body in recent weeks, and several of the snaps have shown her wearing an array of bikinis on the beach.

That being said, the stunner does manage to cover up from time to time, and when she does, she always looks gorgeous. She recently flaunted her curves in a crop top and pair of leather pants.