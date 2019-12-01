Jessica Simpson Thrills Fans With Adorable Winter-Themed Photo Of Birdie Mae: ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

The mom of three shares a too-cute snap of her bundle of joy all bundled up for the cold weather.

Jessica Simpson posted a photo of her bundle of joy all bundled up. The 39-year-old singer and fashion designer shared an Instagram pic of her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae, dressed in adorable wintertime gear, and fans’ hearts melted over the too-cute snap.

The black-and-white photo features a wide-eyed Birdie, 8 months, decked out in a fuzzy animal-print zip-up jacket, a matching ski hat, and adorable sneakers. It is hard to tell if the tot is wearing gloves, although if the photo was taken at the family’s Hollywood mansion it is unlikely she would need snow gear. The photo appears to be set in an office or a library, as bookshelves can be seen in the background.

Still, it’s December and it’s seasonably chilly at night, even in California where the lows can dip into the 40s, so Birdie is dressed appropriately. Jessica captioned the sweet snap with a reference to the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” the Dean Martin classic and recent John Legend/Kelly Clarkson duet that has been been making headlines. Jessica, who also once covered the song, included her baby daughter’s name in the hashtag.

It’s no surprise that Jessica’s 5 million Instagram fans loved the latest photo of her baby girl. Several fans commented on the Birdie Mae’s sweet face, while others thought she looked like a doll. A few fans took issue with Jessica’s “cold outside” reference – “Yea, try living in Minnesota,” one follower wrote – but most raved over the “precious” photo of the baby. The photo even gave some fans baby fever.

“Omg!!!!! My uterus,” one fan joked.

“What a perfect little baby face,” another wrote of Birdie Mae.

“What a perfect angel! She is beautiful like her Momma,” a third fan added.

Jessica has not yet replied to a fan who asked if Birdie’s cute clothes are from her fashion line Jessica Simpson Kids.

Jessica regularly posts photos of her adorable kids — the star also shares daughter Maxie Drew, 7, and son Ace Knute, 6, with husband Eric Johnson — but this one might take the cake as far as cuteness factor.

The photo and the song reference also have fans wishing for another Christmas album from the singer. In 2010, Jessica released Happy Christmas, her seventh album which remains her final studio album to date. But in 2004, her first Christmas offering, ReJoyce: The Christmas Album, featured a duet of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” with then-husband Nick Lachey.

Jessica seems to be singing a different tune these days as she switches from “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” to “Birdie, It’s Cold Outside.”