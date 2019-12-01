Instagram Model Fiona Barron Flashes Cleavage In White Bathing Suit

Fiona Barron shared a throwback photo while she was having a bad day.

Fiona Barron took to Instagram on Saturday to share a stunning swimsuit photo with her 1 million followers. However, while she looked amazing in the the throwback snapshot, she wasn’t feeling so fabulous when she decided to upload it.

In the picture, the 20-year-old Mexican model was rocking a dazzling white one-piece swimsuit. It featured adjustable spaghetti straps and a plunging, wide scoop neck that dipped down to the bottom of her bust. The design put a copious amount of the curvaceous brunette’s ample cleavage on full display. The bottom half of Fiona’s bathing suit had high-cut leg openings that showed off her shapely hips and thighs.

In the caption of her post, Fiona revealed that her swimsuit was from the Gooseberry Intimates clothing line. The only accessory she wore with her bright beachwear was a gold chain necklace with a small medallion dangling from it.

Fiona kept her makeup soft and natural. The dark-eyed beauty wore a shimmery shadow that almost matched the olive color of her flawless, glowing skin. She only slightly darkened her thick lashes, and she sported a shiny, dusky rose gloss on her full, smiling lips. She completed her beauty look with a dusting of bronzer on her her cheeks.

Fiona wore her long dark hair down and straight, and she pushed it completely back behind her shoulders. She posed on the edge of a pool, leaning back on her hands as she tilted her head slightly sideways.

In her caption, Fiona Barron revealed that she chose to share the throwback photo with her followers because she was wishing that she felt like the girl pictured in the stunning swimsuit snapshot. However, instead of lounging beside a pool and soaking up some sun, she was stuck inside on a rainy day and suffering from a cold.

Fiona’s fans seemed pretty happy that she didn’t let her sickness force her to take a day off from sharing gorgeous photos with them. Her post has received over 41,000 likes so far, and it was inundated with comments that possibly helped Fiona feel a bit better while she was dealing with dreary weather and feeling a bit under the weather.

“You look so beautiful in the picture,” wrote one fan.

“The prettiest woman,” another remarked.

Others offered their advice on how to best recuperate from a cold.

“Feel better – have a hot whiskey and get under the covers. Nice and warm,” one fan advised.

Fiona Barron gained internet fame in 2017 when she was spotted with pop star Justin Bieber. She was initially mistaken for the singer’s ex, Cindy Kimberly, who recently wowed her Instagram followers with a few swimsuit snapshots of her own. After Fiona was tied to Justin, GQ Australia named her its “Instagram Woman of the Week.”