Dua Lipa Gets Tattoo Of New Album Title & Shows It Off In Floral Bikini

Dua Lipa has been teasing details about her second album for some time now and has finally announced its title.

The “Hotter Than Hell” songstress shared a photo of herself on Instagram in a matching floral bikini and appeared to be sat on a stripey chair, surrounded by nature. She sported her brunette and blond locks up and proved to be living her best life in an exotic location. The photo showcased a couple of Dua’s tattoos on her arms that included a new one that revealed the upcoming album title. In the first image attached, the tattoo cannot be easily read on the “Lost In Your Light” hitmaker. For her caption, Lipa told fans to “swipe right” to be able to read it more clear. The closeup of her arm that had “Future Nostalgia” inked, which is the official title for her upcoming second studio LP.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 470,000 likes and over 2,500 comments from excited fans.

“Goddd! I can’t waitttt,” one user wrote.

“Can anyone hear my Scream?!” another shared.

“I REALLY LOVE IT,” a third follower remarked passionately in capital letters.

“I’m getting it tattooed on my forehead,” a fourth fan joked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dua stated that the next single she would release would be the album title track. She said that there will be a video to promote the song.

The lead single from Future Nostalgia, “Don’t Start Now,” was an instant success. Released on November 1, the song was immediately praised by her fans. To date, its music video has achieved over 51.7 million views on Lipa’s official YouTube channel.

On the charts, the track also went down well commercially. According to Billboard, the single has peaked at No. 30 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 in the U.K., which became her 7th top 10 in the country.

In Ireland, “Don’t Start Now” was her fourth chart-topper.

Just wanna say a massive massive thank you to everyone listening, sharing and streaming Don’t Start Now! Thank you Ireland for making this my 4th number 1 with you! Thank you UK for making this my 7th top 10!! Faaaanx for all the support… pic.twitter.com/LddqKeLzoZ — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 8, 2019

On November 13, Dua told her 36.5 million Instagram followers that she had shot her album cover, which she has yet to share. The upload saw Lipa’s hair tied up in a bun in a black outfit. The black-and-white photo was taken from the back of her on set and didn’t reveal too much. The “New Rules” chart-topper appeared to be wearing a sleeveless garment that displayed a lot of her back in a cropped vest.

In an interview at the MTV Europe Music Awards, Lipa spoke about how the music she created with Nile Rogers hadn’t made her album. Although, she hoped they would release music together in the future. She described her upcoming record as “very disco” which were inspired by her previous dance singles, “One Kiss” and “Electricity.”