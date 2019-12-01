Instagram Model Vale Genta Stuns In A Tiny White Bikini, But Her Misworded Caption Has Fans Laughing

The Blink 182 video star and a pal both posed in revealing two-pieces.

Vale Genta enjoyed the warm fall weather in Miami by rocking a bikini and hanging out on a boat. On Saturday, the 22-year-old social media influencer took to Instagram to share a photo set that included three snapshots of herself and a friend showing off their revealing swimwear. However, some of Vale’s followers pointed out that she dissed the location of their photo shoot in her improperly worded caption.

For her trio of Instagram images, Vale Genta rocked an off-white bikini. The sleek and stylish two-piece included a structured top with molded cups and underwire. Her bottoms featured a high-leg hipster cut and a flesh-baring front that dipped down low on her trim torso. The design helped to show off all of her sculpted stomach, and the garment’s high sides made the petite Instagram model’s lean legs look longer. She also posed with her toes pointed to further accentuate her legs.

Vale’s windblown, golden blond locks were styled in loose waves. She posed with her tongue sticking out in her first photo, and it looked like a sea breeze just happened to blow a few strands of hair onto the exposed organ at the exact moment the picture was snapped. She kept her beauty look natural with little or no makeup.

Vale posed on the deck of a yacht with a friend, who was also rocking a bikini. The Miami shore was visible in the background of their photos, but a long expanse of sparkling ocean separated the girls from the beach.

In the caption of her post, Vale wrote that Miami “never fails to disappoint.” A few of her followers pointed out that her choice of words painted her hometown in a bad light.

“Yea Miami and all of Florida is pretty disappointing.. without fail,” wrote one of Vale’s followers, punctuating their post with a few crying laughing and rolling on the floor laughing emoji.

“Vale, that’s not what you meant… you meant it never disappoints, your caption says it always disappoints hehe. Saludos! I love your posts,” another fan remarked.

In response to this comment, Vale Genta revealed that she intentionally misworded her caption.

“It was sarcasm! haha,” she replied.

A majority of the fans who commented on Vale’s post didn’t notice her caption, choosing instead to compliment her beauty or applaud her taste in swimwear. So far, her 1.7 million followers have liked her post over 103,000 times.

Loading...

Vale Genta rose to fame as a Vine star, and her internet notoriety helped her score a role in Blink 182’s music video for “She’s Out of her Mind.” Vale appeared alongside fellow social media influencers Hannah Stocking and Lele Pons, who often team up to create content for their fans.

In 2016, Fox 411 predicted that Hannah Stocking and Vale Genta would both become as big as Instagram’s reigning bikini queen, model Emily Ratajkowski, after appearing nearly nude in the Blink 182 music video.