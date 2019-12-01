David Eason Claps Back At Critic After Posting Pic Of Daughter Ensley On Instagram

David Eason clapped back at a critic on Saturday, as his Instagram post about missing his daughter prompted a variety of responses from followers. The post showed Ensley standing on a sidewalk in winter clothing, with the geotag revealing the photo was taken at Times Square in New York City. The caption is where David expressed that he was missing Ensley, which prompted the following response from a Teen Mom 2 fan.

“Then why did u make the decisions you made that allowed your fam to split? Smh i hope u see her soon but cmon david,” they said.

Their comment has been liked over 120 times so far.

“If you knew what you were talking about you wouldn’t be asking that question,” clapped back David, and his comment has received over 90 likes.

The thread then continued with people arguing about who’s in the right or in the wrong.

“I agree. While I may not agree with everything he’s done… he’s still her Daddy!! #nojudgementhere,” declared a fan.

“People love to assume they know EVERYTHING about your family since they watch on tv…,” said another fan.

On the other hand, there were additional critics that expressed their opinions on the matter.

“The judge didn’t grant and then extend the restraining order for no reason,” wrote a follower.

“Did you bash her like you did kaiser. One messed up man to lock a child in a car,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Loading...

There is also confusion surrounding what David is and is not allowed to do on social media in light of the restraining order against him.

In addition, considering the divorce proceedings between Jenelle Evans and David, the fate of who will have custody of Ensley is likely to be hashed out in court. For now, it looks like the former Teen Mom 2 star can only bide his time and attend the required court dates. And thanks to his and Jenelle’s fame from being on a reality TV show, there are plenty of vested followers who are keeping a close eye on new developments.

And while David is being fairly clear about his emotions on social media, Jenelle has recently shared some cryptic messages, including a tweet from a few days ago, when she said not to trust anyone. Fans tried to figure out what she meant by the tweet, with some believing it had to do with David and her prior rocky relationship with him.