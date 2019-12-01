Josephine Skriver Dishes A Sultry Look In White Bikini Bottoms & Crop Top

Josephine Skriver dished seductive looks today in a new Instagram update, where she was seen rocking an all-white outfit. And it wasn’t just the outfit that was white, as the room she posed in also featured the color. The model’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeved crop top and a pair of string bikini bottoms. She tied the sides of her bottoms into a bow, with the extra string falling down her upper thighs. She also wore her hair slicked back into a high ponytail, and completed the look with a pair of sneakers.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel was seen posing while perched on the edge of a white bed. She angled her body to the side, and called attention to her long legs by popping her left foot. Josephine crossed her hands and placed them on her knee, while she looked at the camera with a coy expression on her face. She angled her chin down slightly for the photo, with a part of her face obscured by her left shoulder.

The photo was taken from further away so it was hard to know for certain, but it appeared that the stunner went without makeup for the shot.

Behind Josephine was a symmetrically decorated room. The bed featured a silver headboard, with two modern lamps on either side. Behind that were two white dressers. The geotag revealed her location in Sri Lanka, at ÀNI, a private resort.

Fans seemed to love the new update, with plenty of people gushing about Josephine’s good looks in the comments section. One person, in particular, found out that the model took the photo herself.

“Omgg this is crazy, you’re a wonderful photographer. I can’t take myself an awesome photo like that,” they gushed.

Others referred to the captions.

“How do you have energies to hike in the morning? and still looking amazing! I need your secret,” expressed an admirer.

“Hiking with beauty. We like it,” wrote a follower.

“I hope one day to see myself that good in the morning, i usually look as if I had fought with my hair brush,” said a fourth Instagram user.

The bombshell showed off her bikini body from Sri Lanka in a post from six days ago. This time, she was seen sitting at the edge of an infinity pool, as she wore a black ensemble. Josephine also wore a Raiders hat, and smiled widely. The backdrop revealed a tropical paradise, with palm trees and the ocean completing the scene.