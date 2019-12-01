Blac Chyna Flaunts Cleavage & Chest Piercing In A Floral Jacket

Blac Chyna shared a flirty new Instagram pic today with her fans, as she went shirtless under a floral jacket. This allowed her to flaunt her cleavage and chest piercing. The jacket was white with muted pink flowers, which were interspersed with dark blue splotches that emulated leaves. It had long sleeves with a black button on the wrists. The model opted to tie the bottom of the jacket in the front, as she grabbed the collars with her hands. This left her hand tattoos peeking through.

Her chest piercing was also easily visible in the shot. It at the center of her chest, and it can be easy to miss upon first glance since the jewelry is so small. She got the piercing in 2017, according to Pop Culture.

The Real Blac Chyna star also wore her hair down in a middle part. She opted for a platinum blond look, with her locks falling behind her shoulders. She glanced at the camera while exuding sultry vibes, as she parted her lips slightly. The bombshell’s makeup made her skin glow. In addition, she rocked a heavy cat-eye. She paired this with long lashes and shimmery eyeshadow. The eyeshadow was dark brown and emphasized the area below her brows. Plus, the stunner wore glossy lipstick, which sparkled in the light. And while she didn’t wear any visible jewelry, her manicure made a statement. It featured different shades of purple, with her pointer finger being the most eye-catching with its bedazzled accents.

Blac posed in front of a blank wall, with the photo appearing to be a professional shot from a studio. She was well-lit, with her skin appearing flawless in the image.

Fans had plenty of love to send the model’s way in the comments section.

“Pretty girl swag, you got it. Period,” raved a follower.

“Love you always Slayin Queen,” declared an admirer.

“D*mn your so beautiful baby,” wrote a fan.

“UHHHHH I DON’T KNOW WHAT TO SAY,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, Blac flaunted her cleavage in a much more risqué look. She was seen rocking a snakeskin outfit with giant cut-outs on her chest. This left her cleavage on full display, with a diagonal strip of fabric that managed to censor her chest. She placed her left hand in her pocket while holding onto a gold purse with her other. Blac completed her look with a gold pair of sandals and light purple hair. She posed indoors by a flight of stairs.