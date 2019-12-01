The Home Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos Is On The Market For Almost $3 Million

Jennifer Dulos' home is on the market and it won't go for cheap.

Jennifer Dulos is a Connecticut mother of five who has been missing since May. As it appears to become less and less likely that she’ll ever be found alive, her beautiful and spacious New Canaan home is hitting the market. This was a rented home that she lived in with her kids prior to her disappearance, according to Fox News.

Jennifer’s former home offered plenty of room, sitting at 9,800-square-feet. Arnold Karp is the house’s official owner and he made the executive decision to put it up for sale after Dulos disappeared. It certainly won’t be going for cheap, as it is currently listed at $2,995,000 by Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Some might expect that it will be fairly hard for Karp to sell this home because law enforcement believes that it was within the walls of the home that Jennifer was attacked by surprise prior to her disappearance. They later found her blood staining the garage floor. However, Karp isn’t convinced which is why he’s moving forward with selling the home.

“Nobody is currently living there. It has all been cleared and ready for the next homeowner,” he said.

He did decide, however, to give the home a new address as sort of a fresh start for the next homeowner. But this isn’t just because of the dark and sinister connection to this house, it’s just something he tends to do before selling to a new owner.

“I’ve changed numbers before. It’s kind of a Feng shui kind of thing. It has always bothered me. It bothered me when I bought it,” Karp explained.

Jennifer’s children, ranging in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old, no longer reside in the house. Since her disappearance, they have been living with their grandmother, Gloria Farber, in her New York City apartment. They are not living with their father Fotis Dulos, as he along with his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis, are currently considered the top two suspects in relation to this case.

On the night that Jennifer disappeared, two figures resembling Troconis and Fotis were caught on video surveillance throwing away garbage bags that were later found to contain Jennifer’s bloody clothes. They both face charges of tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer’s loved ones are continuing to really struggle with her disappearance as they still don’t know what happened to her. No body has been found and they are not able to grieve properly.